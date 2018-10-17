Mphoko further remanded

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

FORMER Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko’s son, Siqokoqela, who is accused of allegedly looting more than $50 000 worth of cash and goods from Choppies outlets, has been further remanded out of custody to next month.

Mphoko (40) who is the director of Nanavac (Private) Limited, a partner to the Botswana registered Choppies Distribution Centre (Proprietary) Limited, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Miss Nyaradzo Ringisayi on Wednesday and was remanded to 26 November.

He is facing up to 170 counts of fraud and theft.

On his initial appearance he was remanded out of custody on $200 bail and was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses.

Mphoko who is a shareholder in the company and a non-executive director was accused of abusing his power to loot cash realised from sales at the retail store’s various outlets and replacing it with transfers.

Allegations are that between July 2017 and June this year, Mphoko proceeded to various Choppies outlets demanding various amounts of cash, goods and services for various purposes from employees without the approval of the board.

The State alleges that he would then order from personnel from the finance department not to deduct the money from his salary.

According to court records Mphoko was entitled as a non-executive director, to a monthly salary of $10 000, company vehicle, fuel, telephone allowance and a 3.53 percent profit after tax as dividend at the end of every year.

He was not to interfere with operations of the company but however, allegedly masqueraded as the owner of the company and defrauded it of $51 945.53.

The matter was only discovered when the Botswana CEO Mr Ottapathu Ramachandran discovered a series of financial inconstancies and irregularities, while going through company books.

His wife, Nomagugu also appeared in court facing similar charges and was also remanded out of custody on $200 bail, under similar orders.

