Mpopoma High School continues to excel in A-level exams

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Jan 22, 2017 | 3009 views

zimsec

Tinomuda Chakanyuka, Senior Reporter
MPOPOMA High School in Bulawayo continues to assert itself as one of the top A-level schools, not only in the city but across the country, posting impressive results each year.

The school recorded a 98,7 percent pass rate, five percent above the national average pass rate in the Zimsec November 2016 examinations whose results were released last week. Although A-level schools’ rankings, based on Zimsec examinations, were not immediately available, Mpopoma’s outstanding performance is there for all to see.

In 2014, when Zimsec last ranked schools’ examination performances, Mpopoma made it into the top 100 with a pass rate of 97,3 percent. The following year the school slumped to a 94,2 percent pass rate, but improved by 4,5 percent in 2016.

While doubting Thomases may ask if anything good can come out of the ghetto, the school, etched in the middle of Mpopoma high density suburb, provides an apt response. With the school’s best pupil in the 2016 Zimsec scoring 23 points from five subjects, just two points behind the previous year’s best performer at the school, Mpopoma High School’s reputation of producing “nerds” remains undoubted.

Out of the more than 150 pupils who sat for the 2016 Zimsec November A-level examinations at the school, 100 candidates scored 10 points and above. A total of 14 candidates had 15 points, 12 with 14 points, 21 with 13 points, 19 with 12 points, 18 with 11 points and 16 with 10 points.The school recorded its highest number of distinctions in Mathematics (24), iSiNdebele (24) Business Studies (14) and Literature in English (13). Mpopoma High school is certainly living up to its motto, Vela Mfundo, which when loosely translated to English means show up education (and we embrace you).

While other schools control their enrolment numbers for A-level classes as a way of managing results, Mpopoma’s “bambazonke” approach hardly affects pupils’ performance.

Last year the school had a total enrolment of 2 060 pupils, with each A-level class having an average of 50 pupils, more than double the desired number. The school has a staff complement of 82 teachers superintending a pupil population equaling that of two if not three schools.

This has obviously put a strain on the school’s resources, but through hard work and improvisation, the school has rose above the challenges to excel academically.

School head Mr Christopher Dube shared with Sunday News the school’s recipe to success.

“I think it goes down to a culture of hard work and discipline that we have managed to achieve this. Our values are dedication, transparency, open mindedness, co-operation, honesty and respect. Those are our compasses in everything we do here,” he said.

 

Like it? Share it!

Rains claim 56 lives

ZIM REAPS REWARDS FROM US$60bn FUND

More Related News
Dams ZIM REAPS REWARDS FROM US$60bn FUND

Harare Bureau SEVERAL Chinese investors are lining up projects under Special Economic Zones (SEZ) while Zimbabwe has started to reap rewards from the US$60 billion fund under...

Corpse-Marriage Rains claim 56 lives

Nozibelo Maphosa, Sunday News Reporter AT least 56 people have died so far from drowning and lightning strikes while 12 have been injured throughout the country as a result...

Former Inyathi Students Association (Fisa) member Ndumiso Gumede (second from left) marvels at a bus that was donated by the parents and Fisa during the hand over ceremony at the Bulawayo City Hall car park yesterday. On the right is the SDC chairman Mr Shadreck Ncube and the school head Mr Nkululeko Zidla (second fom right). (Picture by Nkosizile Ndlovu) Churches face council eviction

Former Inyathi Students Association (Fisa) member Ndumiso Gumede (second from left) marvels at a bus that was donated by the parents and Fisa during the hand over ceremony...

John Mangudya $5 bond note set to be released

John Mangudya Harare Bureau THE much awaited $5 bond note denomination is set to be released into circulation by March this year, with indications the number of Point of Sale...