MPs benefit as Zanu-PF pardons 11

Richard Muponde and Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Correspondents

THE Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Province has endorsed President Mugabe as the party’s candidate for the 2018 presidential elections and recommended for the lifting of suspensions on 11 party members.

The move came as it also emerged that the party would deliberate and come up with a position regarding three of its former provincial chairpersons who are on suspension before the Annual National People’s Conference set for Masvingo next month.

The resolutions were made at a Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PPC) meeting held in Gwanda yesterday. Party members resolved that for the 2018 elections, President Mugabe is the sole candidate for the party.

“As Matabeleland South Province we are firmly behind the President and First Secretary of the party, Cde RG Mugabe as the sole candidate for the 2018 elections,” read one of the resolution passed after the meeting.

The resolution to endorse President Mugabe by Matabeleland South follows that of other provinces countrywide which have already endorsed him. In the same meeting, a resolution was also taken to lift suspensions on 11 party members with the major beneficiaries being former Minister of Sports and Culture, Cde Andrew Langa, his wife, Clara and son, Moses.

Some of the members who had their suspensions lifted are Insiza South MP, Cde Malaki Nkomo his Bulilima East counterpart Retired Major Lungisani Nleya, Senator Alma Mkhwebu, former provincial Women’s League chairlady Cde Alice Dube, former provincial secretary for health, Cde Morris Mhambi as well as Cdes Ollen Ncube, Moffat Sithole and Vongai Mpofu.

However, Cde Jabulani Petshu Sibanda and Tafirenyika Seremani were expelled for reportedly joining ZimPF led by former Vice-President Joice Mujuru. The names of those whose suspensions were recommended to be lifted would be forwarded to the National Disciplinary Committee for endorsement. Former provincial chairperson and Matobo legislator Cde Ananias Christopher Nyathi was also co-opted into the Central Committee filling a vacancy left following the death of Dr Khotsho Dube from Matobo.

Speaking at the meeting, Politburo member and Minister of Rural Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage Cde Abednico Ncube said party members should desist from smear campaigns against each other as that causes divisions in the party.

“Those who have been loyal to the party should be forgiven. We should work as a team. Come 2018 we will be working together for the good of the party. The issue of smearing each other destroys the party. Let’s not fight for positions. However, those who have bid us farewell leaving the party, we say to them go well. Goodbye Phetshu,” said Cde Ncube.

Meanwhile, preparations for the forthcoming conference in Masvingo next month are on course in Matabeleland South as districts were still seized with raising funds. The provincial chair Cde Rabelani Choeni said they are going to meet next week to take stock of what has been raised.

“We are working flat out so that we won’t be an embarrassment. We are going to have a meeting on 30 November to evaluate what has been raised and that’s when we will come up with the total figure. As I speak people are busy fundraising for the conference,” said Cde Choeni.

In the Midlands Province yesterday, the party’s National Secretary for Education, Cde Jorum Gumbo said the Politburo resolved that the former provincial chairpersons would know their fate before the party’s national conference set for Masvingo next month.

Cde Gumbo, who is also acting Midlands provincial chairman, said among the matters to be deliberated on was the suspension of Cde Kizito Chivamba who was Midlands provincial chairman, Cde Joel Biggie Matiza (Mashonaland East) and Cde Ezra Chadzamira (Masvingo). The three were suspended on allegations of inciting insolence and failing to rein in unruly and rogue elements in their respective provinces.

“Politburo wants to conclude the issue of Cde Chivamba and two other chairpersons who were suspended this year. These matters are going to be concluded before the national conference to be held in Masvingo. This was after there was a general sentiment among Politburo members that the conclusion of these matters had taken too long. We want them to know their fate not to just hang in the balance,” he said.

Cde Gumbo also urged members of the party to be united and to respect each other regardless of the positions held in the party.

“We should remain resolute even in hard times. I will give you an example of Vice-President Mnangagwa who remained loyal, calm and composed regardless of the relentless, continuous vilification in the newspapers. If it were you would you still be standing today? This is what we should emulate. We also need to respect each other. Our positions do not matter. If you are a Politburo member, that does not mean that you are special it’s just a position given to you that could be given to anyone. We are oxen pulling the same cart or plough,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Zanu-PF Midlands Youth League has resolved that the party should rein in corrupt senior Government officials and let them face the full wrath of the law. In the resolutions that were presented by the provincial youth secretary for administration, Cde Justice Mayor Wadyajena, the youths said the party should reprimand members who denigrate President Mugabe’s appointees particularly the two Vice-Presidents, Cdes Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko. The women’s league also resolved that the party pushes for a lengthy custodial sentence to be passed on rapists and parents and/ individuals who marry or marry off children.