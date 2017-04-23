Mtshabezi High Quiz triumphs in Kenya

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Apr 23, 2017

Meluleki Moyo, Sunday News Correspondent
Mtshabezi High School from Matabeleland South recently went on a regional academic conquering spree, scooping gold in Kenya.

The Mtshabezi Quiz star shone amid an array of brainstorming academic exercises which included debate, poetry, public speaking, spellings and short story competitions held at the Africa Nazarene University in Nairobi.

The Grand Finale and awards presentation ceremony were held at the Multi-Media University in the same city. The competitions were organised by Orate Africa, a brainchild of Books Botswana Public Speaking Championships. The body which among other concerns celebrates orature, creating interactive academic spaces for learners at a regional level, brought together students from Botswana, Gambia, Ghana, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Kenya and Zimbabwe.

Mtshabezi High came first in the Quiz category followed by Kenya High School (Kenya) and Yengema High School (Sierra Leone) which came third in a dazzling Grand Finale held at the Multi-Media University. Thanks to the efforts of Cute Ndlovu, Mthandazo Ngozo, Mamukele Mpofu, Ruvimbo Moyo and Perseverance Ndlovu. The grateful sixth formers believe they made it out of perseverance and team work.

“It was not a stroll in the park but we simply did it the Mtshabezi way. The road to the finals was thorny but through combined efforts, we made our nation proud. We are indeed where we come from. We would like to thank everyone, especially our school Admin and teachers for the support”, said an elated Mamukele Mpofu, the team captain.

The team patron, Mrs Limuka Sheila Mahlangu is a proud mentor:

“We are delighted to have come first in the Orate Africa Regional Quiz Championships that were held in Kenya. To be frank, it was a tough competition which had some of the best schools in the region including Kuwadzana 1 High from Harare. Our coming first does not only demonstrate the high academic excellence portrayed by Zimbabwean learners but also the adaptation to both local and international trends as they interact with other learners in the region”.

Meanwhile, Kuwadzana 1 High proved the most knowledgeable team in the Current Affairs component of the Quiz category.

Orate Africa Zimbabwe representative, Mr Emanuel Ncube, himself a tried and tested expert in organising tournaments of this nature, could not be reached for comment.

For its spirited performance, Team Mtshabezi got individual medals for participating in the tournament. They also received a trophy and a certificate for being the best team in Quiz.

Monetary prizes were not on sight with the organisers bemoaning lack of sponsorship.

