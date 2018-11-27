Mubaiwa, Ncube conquer at Carling Black Label National Pool Championship

Carling Black Label National Pool Championship men's champion Tendai Mubaiwa getting his cheque from Delta Beverages national sales executive Stanley Muchenje

Carling Black Label National Pool Championship men’s champion Tendai Mubaiwa getting his cheque from Delta Beverages national sales executive Stanley Muchenje (Photos by Lee Maidza)

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter 

TENDAI Mubaiwa of Harare is the men’s winner of the Carling Black National Pool Championship following his triumph over Lewis Munyama also from the capital city at Raylton Sports Club in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Nicknamed “Inspector”, it was the second CBL National Pool Championship triumph for Mubaiwa in recent years after he was the best male player at the same competition in 2015. Mubaiwa walked away with $1 000, Munyama pocketed $700 while third placed Obedience Lewis got a $600 reward.

In the women, Charity Ncube of Kadoma was the champion, with victory over Flatta Moyo of Gwanda. Ncube, female winner in 2016 smiled all the way to Kadoma with $1 000, Moyo picked up $700 while $600 was given to Nerzis Million of Chitungwiza who finished third. Mubaiwa and Ncube also won branded pool tables.

Delta Beverages national sales executive Stanley Muchenje presented the winning athletes with their prizes.

Typical of a national competition, Raylton Sports Club was buzzing on Saturday with the action going on well into the evening. Pool enthusiasts crowded the tables from the start until the finish with security having a hard time clearing them especially when the final matches took place.

Last year’s winners, Obedience Nyaumwe and Priscilla Chisoro were unable to successfully defend their titles. This goes to show how competitive the action was on the day and over the years since no player has managed to effectively defend their title.

