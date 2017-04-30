MUDZINGWA BACK . . . as Bosso face tough Ngezi

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

LAST season, Highlanders claimed all six points on offer against Ngezi Platinum Stars who were in their maiden season in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Bosso clobbered Ngezi 4-1 at Baobab Stadium early into last season before they completed a double with a 2-1 victory at Barbourfields Stadium. Madamburo, however, beat Bosso 1-0 in the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals to book a place in the final which they won in their own backyard to earn a ticket to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Today Highlanders and Ngezi clash in what promises to be an exciting fixture at Barbourfields Stadium. Prior to Black Rhinos beating Chicken Inn last Thursday, Highlanders and Ngezi occupied the top two positions on the log with the latter on top.

Bosso coach, Erol Akbay, while conceding that he does not know much about Ngezi’s type of play this season is convinced that the visitors even have better players than they had last season. The Dutchman believes that all they have to do is find the target as many times in order to come out with maximum points.

“I have no idea how they play, only what I know is that they can score and they also have good defending till now, that means for us we have to play good football to make sure that we create many chances and of course we have to score goals to make sure that we can win the game. They have new players, that means that they have a new style of play, I think they have better quality players than last year. Good game this weekend, makes it an exciting game I think,’’ said Akbay.

While they welcome skipper, Erick Mudzingwa who missed their last two matches due to suspension after being sent off against Shabanie Mine, Highlanders have Godfrey Makaruse, Gabriel Nyoni and Bukhosi Ncube ruled out by injury. In addition to that, Akbay cannot select the three foreign players who are only available from tomorrow.

Akbay was a relieved man after striker, Rodreck Mutuma finally scored his first goal for Highlanders in the 2-1 victory over Tsholotsho. The victory over Tsholotsho was the second in a row following a hard fought 3-2 triumph against ZPC Kariba at Emagumeni last Sunday.

Ariel Sibanda is certain to start in goals with cover provided for him by Honest Moyo, Peter Muduhwa, Tendai Ndlovu and Benson Phiri. Rahman Kutsanzira, Simon Munawa, Brian Banda, Allan Gahadzikwa and King Nadolo are the available options in midfield for Akbay in order to create goal scoring opportunities for Dube as well as Mutuma.

Ngezi were beaten 1-0 by Yadah last Saturday prior to securing a 2-2 draw against defending champions, Caps United at home on Wednesday. Heading into this weekend’s action, Ngezi were on top of the log while Highlanders were third.

Their coach, Tonderayi Ndiraya will this afternoon look to the likes of goalkeeper Nelson Chadya, Donald Teguru, Walter Mukanga, Washington Pakamisa, Dominic Mukandi and Liberty Chakoroma to break the hearts of Bosso fans.

In other matches lined up for this afternoon, Yadah face Dynamos at Morris Depot, Shabanie Mine clash with Tsholotsho at Maglas while Hwange take on 2015 champions Chicken Inn.

Fixtures

Today: Yadah v Dynamos (Morris Depot), Shabanie Mine v Tsholotsho (Maglas), Hwange v Chicken Inn (Colliery), Highlanders v Ngezi Platinum Stars( Barbourfields)

Tomorrow: How Mine v Bantu (Luveve), Harare City v ZPC Kariba (Morris Depot)

Tuesday: Black Rhinos v FC Platinum (Morris Depot)

