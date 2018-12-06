Mukanya promises fireworks

Munyaradzi Musiiwa

CHIMURENGA music guru Thomas Mapfumo has promised Zimbabwe music lovers a top notch performance when he returns to the country for a nationwide peace tour.

Mapfumo returns after a long hiatus from local shows. He will perform in Gweru, Bulawayo, Harare, Masvingo, Victoria Falls, Mutare and Kariba.

He will start his peace tour with a show in Gweru at the Golf Club. Mukanya returns to the city of progress after 14 years.

Mukanya said the tour was meant to reunite with his fans as well as preaching the gospel of peace and unity in the country.

He said fans should also look forward to new offerings which would be blended by his yesteryear hits.

“I came here last year and we met at the show grounds and we had fun.

However we did not manage to meet all our fans though the country. So this time around we will try to meet as many farms as possible in different areas.

“We know that our fans have supported us very much this is why we are returning to the country during the festive season. I have no doubt that we will have a good time together and we are going to enjoy a

lot.

We have new offerings that you haven’t heard that we will be giving you for the first time.

We will also take you down memory learn with our yesteryear songs,” he said. Mukanya said the tour was also meant to safeguard culture and prevent moral decadence.

“We look forward to the shows and we also hope that we will have good time. I would want to urge all music lovers to come for the shows.

It’s a bira (traditional celebrations) where we will be celebrating our culture. We should not forget where we came from to be what we are today. Our culture is our identity and we should preserve it.

People see us though our culture,” he said.

Mukanya also implored motorists to abide by roads rules and regulations and avoid road traffic accidents.

“As we prepare for the festive season I want to urge motorists to observe road rules and regulations and not to over speed. We had that there was a spate of accidents which claimed a lot of life. That is

regrettable. Drivers should be cautious on the roads. Kumanya hakusi kusvika some of our roads are in bad condition,” he said.