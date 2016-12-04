My dream is to see a Zimbabwean crowned Miss World: Sarah Mpofu

Bongani Ndlovu, Sunday Life Correspondent

WHEN one speaks about the modelling or pageantry industry in Zimbabwe, justice would not be served without making mention of the name Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda or Fingers Modelling Agency.

Like a conveyer belt, Mpofu-Sibanda- who has 30 years experience in the modelling industry through her Fingers Modelling Agency – has churned out queens, princesses and top models that have graced the ramp at various competitions.

True to her legacy, last week, one of her former students Ashley Morgen was crowned Miss Tourism Zimbabwe alongside the first princess Nonhlanhla Dube who has also passed through the motherly hands of Mpofu-Sibanda.

Morgen graduated from Fingers Modelling Agency in 2014. Dube had a brief stint with Mpofu who helped her prepare for Miss Tourism Zimbabwe at the recommendation of her sister, Sibusisiwe Dube a former Miss Bulawayo who is now based in Harare.

Other top names who have passed through Mpofu-Sibanda’s modelling pot include; Samantha Tshuma (2010), Caroline Marufu (2007), Oslie Muringayi (2004) and Lorraine Maphala (2006) who all went on to be crowned Miss Zimbabwe.

Despite Mpofu-Sibanda’s long list of success stories, she still remains an unsatisfied woman as she believes her achievements will remain hanging till the day a Zimbabwean lands the coveted Miss World accolade.

“The one that is left for me to achieve is to have one of our girls being crowned as Miss World. A few years ago when Samantha Tshuma went to represent the country in China I accompanied her. We had a meeting as organisers of all other countries, I was bold enough to ask the question that in all these years there have been at most two people from Africa who won the Miss World title. I asked if there’s something that we’re doing wrong or are they saying there’s difference in beauty when it comes to black and white. If so why don’t they come out and school us and tell us what they wanted from us,” said Mpofu-Sibanda.

Speaking about her latest achievement Mpofu-Sibanda said she was elated revealing that the crowing was a fulfilment of her dream when she set up Fingers Modelling Agency.

“I’m so happy that this past Miss Tourism Zimbabwe saw two of my models being crowned the queen and the first princess. I feel that the dream that I had in 1988 is really is coming to fruition. I graduated as a model in 1986 under the tutelage of one Bridget Kruger of Face Modelling Agency.

“Back then there were a few of us of the darker skin and many of our parents didn’t embrace modelling as a career worth pursuing and the older generation were of the belief that it was for those of loose morals. I met my late husband Peter Mpofu in 1988 and as history has it everything went well and in 1991 we got married. However, while we were still dating we decided to open up a modelling agency. The academy was to school our black community on the advantages of modelling, its benefits and that it’s a profession. So that was the dream, back then,” said Mpofu.

She said it was a good thing that modelling was slowly being embraced by Zimbabweans.

“In Zimbabwe modelling was looked down upon and wasn’t accepted by people. Now when you see the government coming in and supporting it, it shows that society has embraced modelling as a profession. However, it’s disheartening to see that government gives the bigger pageants to unfitting people but the fact that they have now come to accept this industry I feel my role has been played. The who’s who of our country are now shining up there and beaming the light on the country. So it’s only right for me to slowly consider retiring but not anytime soon,” said Mpofu-Sibanda who believes modelling is all about having a burning passion and love to be successful.