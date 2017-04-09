Namibia takes more exhibition space at ZITF

Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Business Reporter

NAMIBIA, whose President will officially open this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) has increased its exhibition space in a clear testimony of its commitment towards gracing the country’s premier business showcase.

ZITF Company general manager Mrs Nomathemba Ndlovu said Namibia has always been a loyal and committed ZITF exhibitor with over two decades of continuous participation at the show.

“Their (Namibia) support extends to other exhibitions we host such as Mine Entra and Sanganai/ Hlanganani Africa Business Tourism Expo . . . ,” said Mrs Ndlovu.

Namibian President Hage Gottfried Geingob will officially open this year’s 58th edition of the ZITF on 28 April. This year’s showcase which will run from 25 to 29 April will be held under the theme: “Harnessing Linkages for Industrial Development”.

“At the start of the (marketing) campaign we visited the Namibian embassy to invite them to ZITF 2017. We later met their delegation during our stakeholder engagements where their Head of Mission, Ambassador Balbina Daes Pienaar assured us of their commitment to working with the Zimbabwean market and to exploring new trade opportunities available in our economy. Regarding the Namibian stand, preparations are advanced and we have received a booking for additional space,” said Mrs Ndlovu.

The ZITF Company general manager said inviting President Geingob would further strengthen existing socio-economic ties between Zimbabwe and Namibia.

“The Namibian President, His Excellency Hage Geingob, shares His Excellency President R G Mugabe’s vision of improving the livelihoods of citizens through sustainable socio-economic transformation. Inviting him will further strengthen ties between our two nations as the ZITF offers an ideal platform for the sharing of experiences, the identification of synergies and the forging of profitable relationships and partnerships,” she said.

Mrs Ndlovu said in-line with the Southern African Development Community and African Union, the ZITF 2017 would be one of the key platforms that the Ministry of Industry and Commerce would use to popularise the region’s industrialisation theme.

“For the last three to four years, our strategy has been to rebrand the ZITF to bring its focus back to industry. For ZITF 2017, we have invited international business delegations and potential investors to meet our local industry players as we seek to encourage business linkages and mutually-beneficial working relationships to promote industrial development,” she said.

Preparations for the concurrent business networking events are said to be progressing well.

“So far, close to 300 delegates have confirmed their participation in the ZITF International Business Conference that will be taking place on 26 April 2017, policy makers and key decision makers will have vibrant discussions focusing on strategies for sustainable industrial development,” said Mrs Ndlovu.

The ZITF Company is also encouraging business people from across all industry sectors to register via its website for free entry on the business days as well as to attend key events hassle free.

“Participants are also encourages to download the mobile applicationdesigned not only to enhance exhibitor and visitor experience, through pre-scheduling of meetings but also to assist in building alliances that improve the bottom line through increased engagement and networking opportunities that last beyond the event,” said Mrs Ndlovu.

Below is President Profile:

President Hage Gottfried Geingob (born 3 August 1941) is the third and the current President of Namibia, in office since 21 March 2015. President Geingob was the first Prime Minister of Namibia from 21 March 1990 to 28 August 2002, and he served as Prime Minister again from 4 December 2012 to 21 March 2015. Between 2008 and 2012 Geingob served as Minister of Trade and Industry. He was Vice-President of the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) between 2007 and 2015 and became President in 2015 when his predecessor, Hifikepunye Pohamba completed his term of office. In November 2014, Geingob was elected as President of Namibia by an overwhelming margin.

Awards and Honours

· In 1980, awarded the Palmes Academiques (Officer Class) by the French government in recognition of valuable services in education.

· In 1987, awarded Omugulugwombashe Medal (SWAPO) for bravery and long service.

· In 1994, awarded LL.D Honoris Causa by Columbia College,Chicago

· In 1994, awarded the second highest order in Cuba, Carlos Manuel de Cespedes.

· In 1994, awarded the Order of the Sun 1st Class by the Government of Namibia for providing outstanding political leadership.

· In 1995, awarded LL.D. (Doctorate of Laws) Honoris Causa by the University of Delhi, India.

· In 1997, awarded LL.D. (Doctorate of Laws) Honoris Causa by the University of Namibia.

· In 1998, awarded Doctorate of Humane Letters (Honoris Causa) by The American University of Rome

· In 1998, elected Chairman of the 14th Meeting of Experts on the United Nations Programme in Public Administration and Finance

In 2004, appointed member of the International Board of Governors of the Centre for International Governance Innovation

· In 2006, was appointed as member of the Trustco Group Holdings board of directors – the biggest Namibian conglomerate to date.

· In 2015, was conferred the Order of Welwitschia Mirabilis by former President Hifikepunye Pohamba upon his inauguration as Namibia’s Third democratically elected President on 21 March 2015.

@DNsingo