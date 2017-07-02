Ndhlukula elected new ZNCC boss

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

THE Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce has elected Securico Services founder Mrs Divine Ndhlukula as its new president to become the second woman to ever lead the chamber.

Mrs Mara Hativagoni from Harare is the only other woman to have been at the helm of ZNCC about a decade ago.

Mrs Ndhlukula, who founded Securico in 1999, will be deputised by hotelier Mr Tamuka Macheka of Pocal Hospitality and Kestmer Investments. She takes over the leadership from Mutare businessman Mr Davison Norupiri.

Employing more than 4 000 people at her security services, up from three employees when she started in 1999, Mrs Ndhlukula said she presents the future of Small and Medium Enterprises.

“I have no big dreams but I shall continue to make the voice of business heard. I will be learning from my predecessors and my wish is to develop SMEs, we need to support them so they industrialise and create jobs. Above all I will strive to make sure ZNCC works with other organisations because we have a common purpose,” said Mrs Ndhlukula in her acceptance speech.

There are four deputy presidents in charge of regions. Victoria Falls-based construction and transport businessman Mr Ozias Marange is deputy president for Matabeleland region while Mr Julian Mashavakure was elected on the Midlands ticket.

Mr Mike Juru, proprietor of Integrated Properties which is into real estate business is deputy for Mashonaland while for Manicaland, Mr Kenneth Saruchera of Zimbabwe Open University was elected. ZNCC re-opened the Masvingo region and a deputy president will be elected soon.

Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Chiratidzo Mabuwa who was guest of honour challenged the new leadership to move with pace in promoting the new normal in business.

“You should think about how to enhance the new normal in business and redefine the role of the chamber on national economy,” she said.

Meanwhile, there was a crop of new winners in the 2017 awards sponsored by Zimdef as the majority of traditional winner didn’t make it. Midlands-based Mr Darren Coetzee who is managing director of Dendairy was voted Businessman of the Year for his contribution to the dairy industry.

The Businesswoman of the Year accolade went to Mrs Molly Tsitsi Mupfunya, a philanthropist who is into education and transport business. Mr Worthwhile Mugabe emerged first runner up in the Businessperson of the Year while well known Mr Obadiah Msindo of Destiny of Africa was voted second runner-up.

In the women’s category, Mrs Mary Madzima of Navidale Textile and Mrs Sharon Stead of Amalinda Camp in the Hwange National Park were first and second runner-up respectively.

Mr Never Nyemudzo, chief executive officer of CBZ Holdings came tops in the business leadership category shrugging off challenge from Ms Agatha Gandidze of Dendairy and Sydney Mutsambwa of Tongaat Hullets who came 1st and 2nd runner-up respectively.

Sugar manufacturer Tongaat Hullets was voted best in the sustainability company award beating Econet and Mimosa while CBZ was voted the best financial institution supporting SMEs beating Agribank and Inclusive Financial Services. Kwekwe Polytechnic continued to dominate tertiary institutions when the Midlands-based college was voted best ahead of Chinhoyi University of Technology and Mutare Teachers’ College. Delta Corporation won the Enterprise Development category with Fairhill Farm and Mutare Polytechnic settling for second and third place.