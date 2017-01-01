New SRC board brings in fresh ideas – Hlongwane

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Minister of Sport and Recreation, Makhosini Hlongwane, is convinced that the new Sports and Recreation Commission board brings with it a fresh way of thinking.

Hlongwane, after months of consultations last Thursday finally announced a seven-member SRC board with three more slots still to be filled. Edward Siwela, who was acting chairman from the previous board, was installed on a substantive basis.

Other members of the new board are Clement Mukwasi, Joseph Mungwari, John Falkenberg, Lillian Mbayiwa, James Goddard and Titus Zvomuya.

Hlongwane yesterday said the idea behind the new SRC board was to choose people who can come up with a fresh way of approaching things.

“We wanted to inject new impetus into the board so that we have new ideas. We decided that we were going to combine sport administration experience which manifests in Siwela, Mungwari, Titus Zvomuya and John Falkenberg who are veteran sports administrators with business acumen and corporate experience. It is common knowledge that sport has suffered from absence of a bridge between recreation and business. JR Goddard is a veteran businessman, we want to see an SRC with business approach, Lillian brings in her corporate experience,’’ said Hlongwane.

The minister said one of the elementary flaws of the SRC is that it does not focus much on the recreational side of things hence the decision to bring in the Victoria Falls-based Mukwasi who works in the tourism sector.

“Another fundamental weakness of SRC is that it has not paid attention to recreation that is why we brought in Clement Mukwasi to deal with issues of recreation. We felt that Mukwasi is located deep in the tourism sector to champion the cause of recreation,’’ Hlongwane said.

On when the three remaining slots will be filled, Hlongwane said that should be sorted out by the end of February with attention paid to Paralympics. He made it clear that one of the three individuals to be appointed will be representing sport for the physically challenged.

The new SRC board’s task, the minister said, is to recruit a new director-general, a post that was left vacant following the expity of Charles Nhemachena’s term of office in April 2016. Joseph Muchechetere has been acting DG since then.

“Among several things this board should do, the key aspect is to recruit a substantive DG, that is their immediate task and they should restructure the SRC secretariat, orient it towards the structural reorganisation of sports and recreation in the country,’’ said Hlongwane.

Siwela said he has faith in the team that has been assembled by Hlongwane and is confident that they will play their part in the betterment of sport in the country. The SRC board is expected to meet soon to come up with a plan on how they are going to operate.

“It is an honour and a privilege to be re-appointed and elevated to lead the board. We are at a point where there are high expectations in relation to the betterment of sport in Zimbabwe. One looks at the team the minister has appointed. The composition is that of businesspeople and sports administrators of long standing. The board has not yet met, will meet with the minister early into the year, map out a strategy to take sport forward,’’ said Siwela.

With a number of activities of a national nature early into the year, Siwela is cognisant of the fact that they have to provide the much needed guidance.

“The board comes into office when there are a lot of activities taking place, our Warriors going into battle in Gabon, swimming is hosting a regional competition in Harare in February. Clearly the board can only succeed if we work closely with national associations, provide regulatory guidance. I hold a lot of hope in what the board is likely to deliver. One of the mandates the minister has given us is to focus on resource mobilisation, it won’t be a stroll in the park, we should be able to deliver on that mandate,’’ Siwela said.

The 59-year-old Siwela is the executive director of the Institute of Directors Zimbabwe. He is a former Assistant Commissioner in the Zimbabwe Republic Police where he retired in 2006.

Indications are that with Siwela coming from the security sector which is associated with discipline, he was an obvious choice for the chairmanship.

“Siwela is a disciplinarian, he comes from the security sector, he is an ex-policeman, highly educated MBA holder. He has been involved in sports administration for a long time, he is a professional. This board cannot be pushed around, it cannot be bullied by national associations. Mukwasi is also a former policeman and prosecutor, they have the experience,’’ said a source familiar with the process of identifying the new SRC board.

Hlongwane’s announcement of a new SRC board is expected to bring stability to sports administration in the country.

