Ngezi lift Chibuku Cup

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Mhondoro

AN 86th minute bullet by outstanding Liberty Chakoroma livened up an otherwise poorly attended Chibuku Super Cup final at Baobab Stadium here yesterday.

Against all odds Ngezi Platinum, whose coach Tonderai Ndiraya did not put on sponsors’ regalia, scored two first half goals, mainly through the benevolence of the usually reliable goalkeeper Petros Mhari that all but condemned the highly fancied FC Platinum.

The Zvishavane-based outfit got their consolation goal from former Tsholotsho holding midfielder Gerald Takwara five minutes before the breather.

Chakoroma propelled Ngezi Platinum to the lead in the 10th minute with a hard and low shot from outside the box which Mhari, on a normal day could have easily dealt with. And yesterday was not a normal day.

Ndiraya’s boys went two-nil up in the 26th minute through Dynamos reject Kenneth Bulaji when he reacted quickly to a spill by Mhari. FC Platinum then realised that it was no child’s play as Ngezi were serious about it and started playing some tactful football as they searched for their opener and they were duly rewarded in the 40th minute through Gerald Takwara.

But the goal never seemed to worry the home side, who are now eyeing another magical journey into Africa just like Leicester of England who defied all odds last season. Ngezi are in their first season in the Premiership.

“We always wanted to play in Africa and I hope the management will allow us to realise our dream. We deserved this cup and I think we defended very well, I am so happy for myself, the boys, and indeed the community,” said Ngezi coach Ndiraya in his post match interview.

Simon Shoko could have levelled scores in the 42nd minute but he skied his effort from inside the box from a Marshall Mudehwe cross when everyone thought it was easier to score than miss. In fact he shot over the bar when he was almost under the bar.

The second half produced little action save for two minute substitutions with Ngezi pulling out Bulaji for James Nguluve in the 61st minute while Makai Kawashu came out for Brian Muzondiwa a minute later.

Nguluve was to be yellow carded in the 82nd minute by top of the situation referee Ruzive Ruzive after he tried to score with his hand as the home side threatened to overrun their more illustrious opponents.

“Focus now is on the league, we have to win the last two games at all cost,” said a clearly disappointed Norman Mapeza at the end of the match as it dawned on him that it could be yet other season without the coveted title.

FC Platinum take on Bosso at Mandava Stadium in their next league match. With FC Platinum looking for that elusive equaliser which could have taken the game into extra time, along came Chakoroma who released a scorcher from outside the box that deflated off a FC Platinum player before finding its way into the left side of Mhari.

The trophy was confirmed as Ngezi Platinum by then. The final was watched by the PSL Chairman Peter Dube, his predecessor Twine Phiri, chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele, Delta Beverages marketing executive Max Karombo, Bulawayo City chairman Jerry Sibanda and Caps United technical staff. Caps have a league match against Ngezi Platinum this weekend.

Teams

Ngezi Platinum: Nelson Chadya, Tatenda Mchisa, Liberty Chakoroma, Partson Jaure, Kenneth Bulaji( James Nguluve 61st min), Terrence Dzvukamanja( Washington Pakamisa 83rd min), Nelson Ketala, Walter Mukanga, Edgar Tapera, Donald Teguru, Talent Chamboko,

FC Platinum: Petros Mhari,Ian Nekati, Gift Bello, Elvis Moyo, Kevin Moyo,Nqobizitha Masuku, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Gerald Takwara, Marshal Mudehwe, Walter Musona, Brian Muzondiwa (Makai Kawashu 62nd min)