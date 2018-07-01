Nicoz creates platform for varsity students

Judith Phiri,Business Reporter

SHORT-TERM insurer and property investment firm Nicoz Diamond Insurance Limited is looking forward to enhancing its business growth through creating a platform for university students to come up with various innovations aimed at contributing to its sustainability.

Bulawayo Nicoz Diamond branch manager Mr Rangarirai Verenga said the company introduced the “Think Tank” Innovators Competition last year as part of its efforts to encourage university students to come up with ideas aimed at contributing to its sustainability while also capacitating them to be future business leaders.

He said this after addressing National University of Science and Technology Enactus and Lupane State University students at The Tech Village in Bulawayo on Thursday last week.

“To get the innovation, we actually target university students, it is our bank because this is the easier pool. We are also assisting them broaden their knowledge because they have a concept to work on and broaden it, so their knowledge is also broadened in that way so it’s a win-win situation for both of us and the students,” said Mr Verenga.

Nicoz Diamond Insurance partnered with Building Opportunities on Student Talent (Boost) Fellowship for its “Think Tank” Innovators Competition.

The Boost Fellowship is a non-profit youth empowerment organisation operating under a flagship programme called Enactus.

Enactus Zimbabwe is part of a global network of 36 countries. Enactus, headquartered in Springfield, Missouri in the United States of America is an international non-profit organisation with about 80 000 students from over 1 700 universities in 36 countries.

In his presentation Boost Fellowship Enactus Zimbabwe programmes co-ordinator (southern region) Mr Trinity Moyo said students should utilise the knowledge gained through participating in the competition to shape their careers.

“Without looking at it further, forget the prize . . . but look at the mentorship and skills development, those things are very critical in any career development,” said Mr Moyo.

The competition which runs from 1 June to 1 January 2019 will include information seminars that started last month and ending in August.

@JudithPhiri