‘Nkomo loved DeMbare’

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Jun 25, 2017 | 4047 views
Mkhululi Sibanda/Tinomuda Chakanyuka, Sunday News Reporters
THE late Vice-President Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo was an avid Dynamos Football Club supporter who would always demand to be kept posted on the team’s fixtures, results and log standings, his former top security aide has revealed.

In an exclusive interview with Sunday News, Dr Nkomo’s former head of security Cde Nehemiah Nyathi said Dynamos occupied a special spot in Father Zimbabwe’s heart. Cde Nyathi served as part of Dr Nkomo’s security team from May 1980 until 1 July 1999 when the VP passed on. He said although Dr Nkomo was not all that hooked into football, he would always keep tabs on Dynamos and would at times go to watch the team play each time especially if it came to Bulawayo.

“He didn’t love football that much, but I wouldn’t say he hated the sport as well. What I know is that his favourite team was Dynamos. He would always ask us to keep him posted on Dynamos fixtures and results. It was part of our duty to keep him updated.”

Cde Nyathi said Dr Nkomo also loved Highlanders but not as much as he loved Dynamos.

“Of course he loved Highlanders but not as much as he did Dynamos. He (Dr Nkomo) knew that most of us were Highlanders supporters and when Highlanders was playing at Barbourfields and Dynamos was playing elsewhere he would say, ‘Asambeni eBF, manje iDynamos ke kuzwakalani madoda, kumi njani?’” (Lets go to BF, but what is happening with Dynamos).

“When we were there (Barbourfields) he would want to be kept posted on how Dynamos was playing. He would watch Highlanders just for fun, but the team he really loved was Dynamos,” he said.

Cde Nyathi said while Father Zimbabwe loved Dynamos, he, however, never attempted to seek the team’s executive and discuss about his favourite team. He said Dr Nkomo followed DeMbare until his death.

“Even until his last days, he would always keep tabs on Dynamos,” said Cde Nyathi.

Asked on how Dr Nkomo viewed the perception that Dynamos was a team for the Shona tribe while Highlanders was for the Ndebeles, Cde Nyathi said the late VP disliked such divisive notions.

“This talk of Dynamos belonging to Shona people and Highlanders being a Ndebele team comes from people who lack knowledge. There has never been a time when Highlanders has been dominated by Ndebele players.

“It (Highlanders) always had a mixture of people from different ethnic backgrounds,” he said.
Cde Nyathi added, “Dr Nkomo was against racial and tribal segregation and would always implore football administrators not to discriminate players on racial or tribal grounds.”

Dr Nkomo’s former aide said the late VP, however, had problems with Zimbabwe Saints because of the team’s initial name (Mashonaland United), which had tribal undertones.

“The problem was with Zimbabwe Saints. Umdala didn’t quite understand that team. Its formation seemed like it was meant to exalt a certain tribe. But they (Dr Joshua Nkomo and Dr Herbert Ushewokunze) succeeded to change that thinking. They helped change the two teams’ names from Mashonaland United to Zimbabwe Saints and Matabeleland Highlanders to Highlanders,” said Cde Nyathi.

He blamed the media for fuelling the rivalry between the country’s two biggest football clubs, Highlanders and Dynamos, leading to violence in some instances.

“The problem is with the media as well. You fuel the rivalry with the way you write. When I read the paper and I’m told that Dynamos are Highlanders’ fierce rivals, my perception is shaped in a certain way. Such language causes people to fight,” said Cde Nyathi.

Following revelations of Dr Nkomo’s love for Dynamos, the team’s fans may feel vindicated for dancing around Dr Nkomo’s statue in Bulawayo last month ahead of the team’s game against Highlanders at Barbourfields.

Nonetheless, the match was abandoned in the first half, with the teams tied 1-1, after Highlanders fans protested Dynamos’ controversial equaliser. Dynamos were awarded the game on a 3-0 score-line by the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee with Highlanders being fined. Highlanders have since challenged the ruling.

  • Bulawayo born

    is this a April fools day joke?

    • Tonde

      Another Fools Day falls next 2018. This is reality from Nehemiah Nyathi unless if you want to twist your warped mind to appease your evil machination. I am an indigenous Shona who has first hand proof that the old man believed into tribal lines. This was during his persecution by Matibili in the mid 80s.

  • Dhara Ice

    Mdhala had great taste

  • Willy

    Is this news honestly? Cde Nyathi you are right Highlanders is a mixture. The way you responded reminds me of the Jews and Samaritans. The woman at the well said to Jesus Jews have no dealings with SamarSamaritans, meaning Samaritans don’t hate the Jews but the Jews hate the Samaritans. Nkomo showed that Ndebeles have no hatred for Shona tribe but……..(the rest you can finish). Whichever way you finished it, it’s not me but yourself. Kodwa lingaqambeli umdala amanga futhi.

    • Sugar Stick Kembo

      Yep, Cde JMN Nkomo (MHSRIP) deeply loved Dynamos; it’s not a lie-even our good sister Thandi Nkomo-Ebrahim will confirm it. By the way,it’s also true that President RGM is a Caps Utd supporter and Canaan Banana was a Dynamos fan.

      • Jamaicanpass

        Thought Canaan Banana was a Tornadoes fan

    • Jamaicanpass

      Always thought Joshua Nkomo was not Ndebele and wasn’t Shona either, he was Kalanga and I thought any average educated Zimbabwean would know that.

  • Umahlekisa Comedy Club Byo

    Liyasihlolela Mashona

    • Tonde

      It’s comedy in your mind. Hallucinating during day time,, you are allowed.

  • Mukoma

    A very noble man Mdala Josh was

  • SHIBOBO

    What exactly are you trying to imply here and what is the significance of this story??? How does Nkomo’s choiceof which team to support have anything to do with modern day events since he died 18 years ago???

  • The Observer

    What message does this writer intend to disseminate to the readers? Should all people support Dynamos? Eish, there is something hidden, may all those who support Highlanders and Dynamos make a critical analysis of this piece of writing. What I know is that Dynamos and Highlanders are simply league teams who love and support each , but unfortunate cockroaches and flies with their hidden agenda want to settle unknown interests. These are driven by wizardry and evil, and exist among administrators, referees, fanatic soccer fans, tribalists, some politicians and some soccer sport commentators/writers like the above.

  • Mugavimbi_Naledi

    these people are true hoodlums …..
    desperate for a ‘unity’ they know does not exist they peddle Nkomo’s name in all sorts of things

    miscreants who won’teven respect the dead innocent
    shame on your mr editor and whoever wrote this ‘story’

  • Nsingizemnyama Mthebele

    Nkomo died in 1999. Anything to do with hime, his agreements with his friends or whoever and whever, what he liked or disliked or what so ever about him should have been halted then. We don’t want people to tell us about their useless stories. Today we are here and going foward. We are BOSSO supporters, asfuni bumbulu and people must respect us. His liking of Dynamos doesnt change how we feel about the modern Zimbabwean society. Thank you.