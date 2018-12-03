No rest for FC Platinum….as they sweat over knee injury to star defender Kevin Moyo

by Sunday News Online | Monday, Dec 3, 2018 | 221 views
FC Platinum celebrate winning the Castle Challenge Cup

FC Platinum celebrate winning the Castle Challenge Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter 

THERE is no rest for Zimbabwean football champions FC Platinum as a day after successfully defending the Castle Challenge Cup, they were back at training preparing for a Caps Champions League preliminary round, second leg fixture against CNaPS of Madagascar on Wednesday.

FC Platinum defeated Triangle 2-0 in the Castle Challenge Cup at Mandava Stadium on Sunday, with the goals coming from William Stima and Thomas Chideu to make sure that the trophy, which was accompanied by a cash prize of $30 000 remains in Zvishavane. While Triangle and other Zimbabwean teams are enjoying the season break, it is not the same for FC Platinum.

Barely hours after beating Triangle, were FC Platinum back at Mandava on Monday morning to prepare for the clash with CNaPS.

fc plat1

The Zimbabwean champions are sweating on the fitness of star defender, Kevin Moyo who was substituted on Sunday with a knee problem. Norman Mapeza, the FC Platinum coach said they will make a decision on Moyo’s availability on Tuesday.

“”Kevin Moyo is not ok, he has a knee problem, we will assess him again tomorrow (Tuesday) then we can make a decision,’’ Mapeza said.

FC Platinum held CNaPS to a 1-1 draw in a match played in Antananarivo last Wednesday and are looking to progress to the first round of the competition. All they need is a goalless draw or a 1-0 triumph to progress to the next stage.

@Mdawini_29

 

>
Like it? Share it!

Tough draw for Cheetahs at Cape Town Sevens

More Related News
Cheetahs in action against the Blitzbokke at the Dubai Sevens Tough draw for Cheetahs at Cape Town Sevens

Zimbabwe Cheetahs in action against Argentina at the Dubai Sevens Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter  ZIMBABWE have been handed a tough assignment at the World Rugby...

Norman Mapeza Mapeza decries hectic schedule

Norman Mapeza Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter FC PLATINUM coach, Norman Mapeza feels that Triangle are much better prepared than his side ahead of this afternoon’s...

Phillip Chiyangwa Fifa to send delegation over Zifa election

Phillip Chiyangwa Harare Bureau WORLD football governing body Fifa are expected to send a fact-finding mission to Harare to get to the bottom of what is fast becoming a soccer...

Ronald Moyo Bosso blames PSL

Ronald Moyo Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter HIGHLANDERS have blamed the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for the absence of their coach as well as captain at the Soccer...