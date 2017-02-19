OLINDA, STUNNER DRAMA PERSISTS . . . He was taking my son to his girlfriends

Rumbidzai Mbewe, Sunday Life Correspondent

OLINDA Chaplin Chideme seems far from running out of ammunition in the persistent battle with celebrity husband Desmond Chideme aka Stunner bordering on issues of infidelity.

She has once again made startling revelations that Stunner has been exposing her oldest son who is 16 years old to his girlfriends.

Speaking in an interview with Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, Olinda said she had pictures of a girl she claimed to have been dating Stunner on her phone with her son. She said this was some of the things that triggered her anger.

“My oldest son is angry at this man because what people do not realise is that I have got pictures in my phone of this girl with my son,” she said. Olinda said Stunner was exposing her son to his girlfriends who were the same age with his son. She said her son did not realise that the girls they were meeting were not meant for him but daddy.

“Desmond was taking my son to be around his girls and these girls are my son’s age. At some point my son actually thought he had met girlfriend material and so I have loads of these pictures of this girl with my child,” she said.

She said besides mingling with those girls what upset her son more is a Snapchat video that was sent to his phone of Stunner grabbing the girl that he liked.

“A Snapchat video of Stunner grabbing this girl’s thighs was sent to my son’s phone and that upset him a lot. My son is really angry at him,” she said.

Olinda said she had taught her son very well on how to treat women with respect and value. She said her son therefore does not understand why all this drama was happening to her yet she was a good teacher.

“I have been coaching my son from day one that you treat women with respect. I have taught him not to be that kind of man because there is a man in his life who is already like that,” she said.

Olinda also revealed that Stunner has done a song about what was going on that had been uploaded on You Tube. She says in the song, he really penned out his emotions and expresses how things could have been different if she had not taken their issues to Facebook.

“He says the day that I found out he had cheated had I taken a different approach whereby I would have just packed and left, he would have been grovelling and begging for me. He says he would have been the one telling the world that he wants his wife back,” she said.

These revelations by Olinda come at a time when she had already aired their marital problems on Facebook and other social media platforms. Olinda says if she could turn back the hands of time, she would have done it differently.

“First day when I did the live video, what people did not know including Stunner is that I suffered a miscarriage. This is something I would have done differently because of the situation,” she said.

Despite all the drama they have pulled on social networks, Olinda says she still loves Stunner and she is sure that he loves her too.

