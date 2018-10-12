One dies in Esigodini gang wars

Belinda Moyo, Sunday News Reporter

Violence on Thursday reared its ugly head again in Esigodini and one man was reportedly stabbed to death while a losing MDC Alliance council contestant is fighting for dear life in hospital after a bloody fight.

It is alleged the deceased was escorting his girlfriend home (Habane) from work and the fight erupted as he was trying to protect her from being bullied and abused by a notorious gang of gold panners.

According to the source that preferred anonymity, the losing MDC Alliance council contestant Mr McKenzie Mlauzi allegedly got stabbed after giving a statement and helping police identify the culprits.

“McKenzie got stabbed after helping the police and giving a statement. It happened that as the police turned to ask other people about the incident, the same group that stabbed the deceased attacked him. The shocking part is at that time police had not gone far. It’s so hard here, we don’t know what is becoming of our people, they are not moved by taking a life,” he said.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the murder.

“I received a report on the murder that happened at Esigodini but I haven’t received full details of the incident,” he said.

