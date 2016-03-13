One-on-one with Wanderers gem ‘Stix’ Ntini

Lovemore Dube

WHEN a list of the best players ever to parade their talents in Bulawayo and Zimbabwe is drawn, there is no doubt Stanford “Stix” Ntini will take his place.

A gem that turned for Bulawayo Wanderers, Highlanders and Zimbabwe Saints, winning silverware with all three, Ntini is happy with what he achieved during his career. He also was among the first group of players after

Independence to get contracts in Botswana and get the credit for lending a hand in developing that country’s game. Sunday Life Correspondent Lovemore Dube (LD) this week caught up with Stix (SN) in Bulawayo and he told his story.

LD: Where were you born and when?

SN: I was born in Zhombe in the Midlands 59 years ago.

LD: Where did this football bug begin?

SN: I moved to Bulawayo in 1966 and attended Induba Primary School in Iminyela where I started playing football. I think my record of 66 goals in one season still stands. I scored 66 goals in 1973 in the zonal schools championship league and during those days we played a lot of football as boys. I loved the game so much and Boy Ndlovu stayed in my neighbourhood and we used to be close. We had over 15 balls drawn from Pepsi competitions where we collected crowns. We would hire these out to clubs for our pocket money.

LD: Any memorable moment during your primary school days?

SN: One time we had a two-day tournament and I scored 11 goals. I was interviewed on radio but unfortunately at home we did not have one. So I did not tell my parents, I slipped off to Bambazonke Motors (Total) where I listened to the afternoon bulletin. That for me was a moment to savour and never forget and it helped develop my confidence as I have always been someone who is shy.

LD: Any notable players from your early days in the sport?

SN: Not so many made the grade in competitive football, at Induba I had Enock Dube the younger brother to Bulawayo Wanderers’ Philemon Dube, Abel Moyo and Elvis Dube who were quite good. We dominated schools in our region.

LD: Your entry into competitive football when did that happen?

SN: I trained with Bulimangwe in 1974 behind Induba.

LD: How did you land at Bulawayo Wanderers?

SN: Our football life was always around Iminyela, Induba and White City grounds. I admired local hero Majuta Mpofu and was lucky to catch his attention before he moved to Highlanders in 1974 when he invited me to Wanderers at the age of 17. He was my role model. When I broke into the first team in 1977, Ronnie Maseko was the coach and they had players like Geshon Ndlovu, the late Noel Nyoni, Leonard Ncube, Peter Mpofu and we played in an exciting league the South Zone Soccer League.

LD: How was the competition?

SN: It was great, players like Alfred Ngedla Phiri, Lemmy Mnenekwa, the late Onias Musana, Mactavish Dube, Thomas Chipemembere and Highlanders were quite good. They were a joy to watch.

LD: How did your move to Highlanders come by?

SN: I had matured as a player by 1980 when there was now the Super League with top clubs and we were in the Southern Region Division One League. Lawrence Phiri and Tymon Mabaleka were told about a rising talent by Majuta Mpofu and they came to meet me at home.

LD: You scored on your debut then, would you remember who it was against?

SN: Yes a cracker against Black Aces in a match we lost 1-2 at Barbourfields Stadium. Highlanders were rebuilding and had some good players in their ranks and I missed on the 4-0 whacking of Rio Tinto in the Chibuku Trophy final. I was cup tied.

LD: Your piece of silverware, you recall with Highlanders . . .

SN: I played in the BAT Heroes Cup final in which we beat Dynamos 3-2 but disaster was to strike.

LD: Ummhh what happened?

SN: During those days ukuba yiboys from Mzilikazi was big at Bosso. Doughty Sithole left for the US and there were times Majuta would be out due to injury or work commitments, I became frustrated.

LD: Is it then that you headed to Nico?

SN: Towards the end of 1980 I was invited by Nico along with Leonard Ncube and Peter Muchina. We were based in Selibi Phikwe and our first games were against BDF X1 and Black Peril. It could be surprising to some that Fifa officer Ashford Mamelodi played against me. He was in the books of Peril. I would at times play for Highlanders on Saturday and have club officials from Nico waiting to drive with me overnight to Botswana to play. I used the name of Eric Gumbo who was a refugee in that country.

LD: You did not stay long there, what was your next move?

SN: I came back to re-join Bulawayo Wanderers in 1981, Kennedy Sibanda the club boss had actually sent me on loan fearing that I would join the scrap heap of those that move from small clubs to bigger ones and see their form deep.

LD: Who were the guys you teamed up with to win the BAT Rosebowl with Wanderers who were now known as Eagles?

SN: I found and played with Eddie Zimunya, Elvis Chiweshe, Obadiah Chiwetu, Arthur Makombe, Tanny Banda, Rahman Gumbo and Tanny Banda.

LD: You pulled a shocker in 1982 beating Dynamos to reach the Zifa Cup final, tell us a bit about it?

SN: We beat them 2-1 in the quarter-finals, in the semis it was Tornados and we were to lose to Caps United 2-1 in the final. I will not forget that match as was limping and was introduced late and taken out as I limped off. I prefer starting off with a doubtful starter and substituting if he cannot cope with the game. My injury I think had a hand in the result. We were now a close knit unit eager to play for each other on the pitch.

LD: When did you join Zimbabwe Saints and why?

SN: I was eager for a new challenge and a prospect to play at a higher level. I moved in 1986 after being persuaded by Misheck Sibanda and Joseph Machingura. But an assuring meeting with club manager the late Isaac Banda was what sealed my move. I remember the following year we played in Uganda in some regional club tournament and reached the final of the tournament under Roy Barreto, Tendai Chieza and Roger Russell. In 1988 we won the league and Chibuku Trophy apart from losing the Rothmans Shield losing 1-0 to Highlanders.

LD: When did you retire?

SN: I retired in 1990 happy with having won silverware with all my local clubs.

LD: What did you do next?

SN: I started Nketa Academy and at some stage the Ndoro twins Tendai and Tafadzwa played for the project. I went to coach in Botswana where I won promotional leagues. I also worked with East Rovers with the late Willard Khumalo.

LD: What coaching badges do you have?

SN: I have the Botswana Advanced, Zimbabwe Level 4 and Caf B licence for now I coach Hillside Primary School which is where I believe emphasis in the development of the game should be. I am also involved with France Ndlovu’s FMH Academy. I am however, disturbed that very few secondary school going boys are coming forward to play football in the Eastern Suburbs. We now have to fetch them from the Western Areas of Bulawayo.

LD: Any national team call ups?

SN: It tended to be work first and family back then. I was called up at some stage for the Matabeleland Select.

LD: You played at a time when there were so many stars, who were your most difficult opponents?

SN: I would say Tito Paketh when I was both at Wanderers and Zimbabwe Saints. He was a brilliant footballer.

LD: Your favourite players back then…

SN: It has to be Boy Ndlovu. We had a telepathic understanding of each other that when we needed a goal we would combine and get it. Stix M’tizwa, Stanley Ndunduma and Joel Shambo were other good players of that generation whose game I enjoyed.

LD: Stix Ntini and Stix M’tizwa were you a fan of his to earn his nickname?

SN: People must have been lazy to call me Stanford Ntini and only to settle for Stix. We were of the same generation and I do not think I was called after him.

LD: Bosso@90 what’s your take?

SN: I am happy for them and I wish all at the club may embrace what the club means to Bulawayo, Matabeleland and Zimbabwe. It’s a challenge to up the game and take the club to a higher level for all involved with Highlanders.

LD: It was a pleasure talking to you but you once spoke about how Sunday Chidzambwa broke his back…

SN: Oohh yes, Boy had lots of trickery. I remember that semi-final tie Chidzambwa being roasted by Boy who turned him inside out. He just stood on one position and that was it for the former Warriors captain falling victim to a slippery winger Boy Ndlovu.

LD: Thanks Stix

SN: You are ever welcome, we appreciate Sunday News’ effort of coming up with this column.