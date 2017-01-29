‘Operation reinstate P Dube’

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE usually tranquil Highlanders annual general meeting to be held at the clubhouse this morning should get interesting after Victoria Falls-based life member Morgen Dube called for the reinstatement of club chairman Peter Dube, who was suspended by the Zimbabwe Football Association.

Dube, the Victoria Falls Bosso Victoria Falls Supporters Chapter chairman took advantage of the any other business as provided for the AGM agenda.

“I put an item on AOB for the AGM demanding the reinstatement of the club chairman. It was done 14 days before the AGM and I understand it has been included in the agenda though begrudgingly,’’ said Dube.

Highlanders secretary-general Emmett Ndlovu, who receives all correspondence on behalf of the club, referred questions on the matter to acting chairman Modern Ngwenya and board chairperson Mgcini Nkolomi. Ngwenya confirmed that the item was indeed on the agenda.

“On any other business, the item from the Victoria Falls Chapter is there on the agenda, the SG is the director of ceremonies he is going to handle that matter,’’ said Ngwenya.

Dube is hoping to lobby fellow members to support him as he feels only members of Highlanders Football Club should decide who leads the club, something which has been taken away from them by Zifa by suspending Dube, who fell foul with Zifa while on the Zifa board as Premier Soccer League chairman. In addition, the Vic Falls Chapter feels Dube’s alleged misconduct was a “PSL matter” which had nothing to do with how Highlanders is run.

“Importantly we need to cajole members to support it as we feel our rights to decide who should lead Bosso or leave Bosso leadership has been unconstitutionally taken away from us. I still believe it was and it is still wrong for Zifa to remove our chairman from our club. If ever he committed a crime in whatever capacity, that had nothing to do with Bosso and his role at Bosso must not be affected. It is crystal clear. Only Highlanders members can remove elected leaders from office. Zifa can only remove them from the structures where they committed those ‘crimes’ from. He was not in any way representing Highlanders when he ‘committed’ whatever crime,’’ Dube contended.

He argues that the suspended Bosso chairman was during that Zifa Assembly meeting bringing forward a PSL position not a Highlanders standpoint. He gave the example of former Bosso chairman Themba Ndlela who quit his position as PSL vice-chairperson in 2010 but still retained his Highlanders leadership role.

It would be interesting to see how the issue is handled during today’s meeting and how it will be concluded as there might be a need for a vote to be called. Should other members buy into the idea, the club will then take Zifa head on to have the chairman reinstated.

Dube, whose term at Highlanders comes to an end at the beginning of 2018, was suspended by Zifa in November last year for allegedly contravening sections of the national association’s constitution. Dube is said to have interrupted a Zifa Assembly meeting by urging PSL club representatives to denounce lawfully made resolutions.

Acting chairman Ngwenya is expected to give his report during which he will update members on negotiations with the club’s sponsors. The much anticipated report should be the one from treasurer, Donald Ndebele as many are eager to know how far the club has sunk into debt. Highlanders are slowly creeping into $1 million in the red with no solution in sight to reduce or eradicate the debt from either the club leadership or members.

