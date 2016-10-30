PAGEANTRY IS LIFE FOR SAMMY. . . it puts food on the table

Peter Matika, Senior Life Reporter

FOR 10-year-old Samantha Tshuma, pageantry was just a hobby, a hobby which turned into a passion, a passion that ultimately turned into a dream, and a dream that turned into reality and opened many doors for her . . . Today at the age of 26 and a mother to a beautiful little girl — April, Samantha is still conquering the world of pageantry, if her latest feat and participation in the 4th edition of the Miss Multiverse competition, held in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic is worth mentioning.

Being the first Zimbabwean in history to ever take part in an event of such a nature and managed to scoop the business challenge of the competition, where she was christened Miss Multiverse Business, before bowing out of the finale, Samantha is in a league of her own.

Samantha (ST) spoke to Sunday Life’s senior reporter Peter Matika (PM) about her experience, where she highly noted that she was grateful to her sponsors and those that have always believed in her.

PM: How was your experience in the Dominican Republic?

ST: It was amazing. I am grateful to those that stood by me. As you know last year the event had to be postponed owing much to unforeseen circumstances. Most of my sponsors pulled out, as they didn’t have faith in the event but those that stood by me made a dream turn into reality.

PM: It must have been an experience of a lifetime, but we are disappointed that you didn’t tell us that you were going to participate in the event. So what’s Miss Multiverse all about?

ST: Miss Multiverse is a TV reality show that focuses on nurturing and exposing talent in ladies. There are different activities that range from physical to IQ (Intelligence quotient). The experience was just amazing; we took part in various sporting events, IQ tests and musicals to mention a few, before we were judged.

The pageant has three elimination rounds of which I managed to make it to the second round.

PM: Being in the Dominican Republic for the first time, as a Zimbabwean representative, let alone a Bulawayo girl how did you manage to get by language wise and obviously with the other ladies?

ST: The first few days were tough, language was a huge barrier but thanks to Google and the little lessons I had I still could communicate. The Dominican Republic is a beautiful place and the hospitality was just beautiful.

PM: Take us back in time and tell us how you started or ventured into the world of pageantry?

ST: Well, I started modelling at the age of 10 but professionally I started in 2006. It’s something that I have always been passionate about and I haven’t looked back ever since. Modelling or pageantry as you would have it has opened many doors for me, I have experienced a lot of things through it, both positive and negative.

PM: Indeed it has, you are after all a former Miss Tourism Zimbabwe. You are a mother now, how do you balance motherhood and pageantry?

ST: Well, as I noted this is something that I am very passionate about. Nothing will ever stop me, I keep going because I like it and motherhood is just an added advantage. Being a mother doesn’t mean that I should stop. After all, this is what brings food to my table.

PM: For a while we really did think motherhood had taken you from pageantry, as is the norm with most models if not all from Zimbabwe. What’s next for you?

ST: Like I said I’m passionate about this and I will not stop there. I just started a modelling agency and I am trying to get everyone that wants to be in the industry, regardless of their positions, that is motherhood, height and weight among many other things to be part of this exciting industry and feel comfortable and loved.

PM: That is a great initiative and indeed you have matured through the years in this industry.

ST: Also for those that are interested in taking part in the Miss Multiverse pageant they should get in touch with me.

PM: Thank you for your time and all the best.