Parliament coughs out $7m to MPs

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo correspondent

THE Parliament of Zimbabwe has paid National Members of Assembly their outstanding sitting allowances amounting to about $7 million with the money for fuel being worked out, Speaker of Parliament has said.

Speaking after a stakeholder’s meeting comprising the Civic Society organisations and the media at a hotel in Masvingo on Thursday, Speaker of the House of Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda said Parliament has managed to pay all outstanding sitting allowances for its MPs after Treasury availed funds.

He said they were left with paying Members of Assembly’s fuel allowances, saying that should be done before year end.

Accordingly MPs get between $800 and $1 000 as sitting allowances per month and $900 as salary.

“We have managed to pay all national members their outstanding sitting allowances. We have to date paid around $7 million there about and we are only left paying them their outstanding fuel allowances and deceased estates,” said Adv Mudenda.

He said the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development was seized with the matter hoping that all outstanding allowances would be paid.

Meanwhile, Adv Mudenda called on media and Civic Society Organisations (CSOs) to help protect the constitution by disseminating information on the supreme law to the public domain in a fair and accurate manner.

He said the media should not hesitate to report the views of the people during public hearings so that the constitution becomes the document that represents the interest of the people.

He also castigated protesters in the country for violating the constitution through staging violent demonstrations.

“We expect media to play their watch dog role as it is enshrined in the constitution. Do not hesitate to report on negative things that people say during public hearings on certain Bills. We have the National Peace and Reconciliation Bill which was rejected by the people. That should be reported,” he said.

“We should know the interest you represent as CSOs when presenting petitions. We should know your funder and if you are genuine why do you hide such information. The constitution is also clear on protests; they have to be peaceful (section 59).”

Twitter: @walterbmswazie2