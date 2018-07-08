Physical disability does not mean inability

Belinda Moyo, Sunday life reporter

UNICEF ambassador for Zimbabwe, Prudence Mabhena, who speaks on behalf of children and women with disability told this publication that she has had so many remarkable achievements despite her disability.

“Many people think when you are physically disabled there is nothing you can do than sit on your wheelchair and beg from passersby. I have a disability but that does not mean inability.”

Born with a severe disability that left her unable to walk and with limited hand functionality, Prudence has overcome so many difficulties, the stigma attached to people with disabilities, and she was abandoned as a child but that did not take away her ability to sing and confidence to speak.

Meanwhile, the vibrant Afro-fusion songbird has released her second new hit album with seven tracks titled Ndinoda imimi which was launched on Friday at King George VI (KGVI).

Prudence has been around the world motivating and speaking for children and women with disabilities, the latest was her invite by the International School of Zug and Luzern in Switzerland representing Zimbabwe in a youth forum under the theme “Diversity and Empowerment” in January.

In 2011 that is when she did most of her motivational speaking in the United States and in 2015 she was appointed Casual Day Ambassador in South Africa where she taught women and children with disability, motivating them to build their confidence to showcase their talents.

“God gave me the ability to talk and to sing, so I am utilising it at its best. I launched my second album last Friday at King George VI school, why King George? Because it is my school and I felt there are so many children who have the same talent I have but they do not know how to go about it, so I thought seeing me perform will motivate them,” she said.

Her most popular achievement was when she became the first young women with disability from Africa to win the Oscar film Award in United States of America in 2009.

“Oscar was my most popular achievement, after that I worked so hard as a motivational speaker and managed to buy my own house, yeah! To anyone who wants to succeed in life nothing comes easily, you work for it,” she said.

