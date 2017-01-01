Plumtree border post wins top award

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

PLUMTREE Border Post was named the best-run station at the 2016 inaugural awards of excellence for the Department of Immigration shrugging off stiff competition from 25 other borders in the country.

Regional immigration officer-in-charge of Western Region which covers Plumtree, Maitengwe and Mphoengs Border Posts, Mr Regies Munyaradzi said the Assistant Regional Immigration Officer in charge of Plumtree Border Post, Mr Blessing Marwa was awarded for Best Projection of Corporate Image.

He said the Plumtree Border Post received a shield and a cellphone.

“The Plumtree Border Post was recently named the Best Run Station at the 2016 inaugural awards of excellence for the Department of Immigration. For this award judges considered good management of the station’s assets, clean environment, ability to maintain good inter-agency relations.

“They also considered good record keeping and outstanding management of station resources, records and personnel. Our Assistant Regional Immigration Officer in charge of Plumtree Border Post, Mr Blessing Marwa was also awarded for Best Projection of Corporate Image,” he said.

Mr Munyaradzi said the award required a smart, tidy and presentable officer. He said Mr Marwa was able to excel among all immigration officers in all 26 border posts.

He said other categories at the awards ceremony were for Outstanding Performance by an Officer, Outstanding Act of Honesty, Best Manager of the Year, Most Disciplined Officer and Best Act of Bravery.

Mr Munyaradzi said the Plumtree Border Post was able to excel because of the teamwork from all officers.

“We have always thrived to be effective in all our operations. Over the years we have managed to provide effective service delivery at the border no matter how high the influx of travellers is. The workers at the station have shown great commitment and professionalism which has made it easy to achieve this.

“Our core values at the immigration department are commitment, integrity and team work and as a station we have stuck by them. We will continue with good service even in 2017 onwards,” he said.

He said the Plumtree Border Post was crowned Best Run Station while under the leadership of Mr Nqobile Ncube who had been recently transferred to Beitbridge Border Post.

He said they were targeting all eight awards at the 2017 awards ceremony.

“The awards were introduced for the first time in 2016 and they will be held annually as part of efforts to encourage effective service delivery from all immigration officers,” said Mr Munyaradzi.