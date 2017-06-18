Polygamist forces first wife to watch him bed other wives

Sukoluhle Ndlovu, Midlands Correspondent

A 79-year-old polygamist from Mberengwa is allegedly in the habit of forcing his first wife to watch him having sex with his two other wives before forcing her to wash their dirty panties after each session.

Elijah Assani of Assani village under Chief Nyandoro was dragged to court by his first wife Ms Jesta Zhou (71) who was seeking a peace order. Assani, a father of 30, did not dispute the allegations when he appeared before Mberengwa magistrate Ms Ethel Matura last week.

Ms Zhou also told the court that Assani was in the habit of having sex with his two other wives while she watches. After the session, Assani will then hand their dirty panties to her to wash saying that was her only meaningful contribution as she had lost “sexual flavour”.

Ms Zhou told magistrate that she wanted to have her own bedroom since she was sharing the bedroom with the two other wives and their husband.

“I no longer get my conjugal rights as his wife so it is best that I move out of the bedroom. I also want him to stop insulting me because that causes division among the children and they might end up hating each other,” she said.

The magistrate granted Ms Zhou the protection order that will see her having her own bedroom, kitchen and fields.

The magistrate strongly warned Assani against forcing Ms Zhou to wash his wives’ dirty panties and insulting her.

While testifying in court, Assani shocked the gallery upon revealing that he has three sets of triplets and several sets of twins.