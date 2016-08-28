Pote Hill Hotel: Hospitality on the hill

Roberta Katunga

LAST week, as I embarked on a trip to the mining town of Zvishavane, I had one major worry. Where would I put up for the night? I asked myself if there were any comfortable lodges or hotels as I was not familiar with the place.

Someone should have told me about the luxurious Pote Hill Hotel. Situated in the Zvishavane high area off Bulawayo Road and built on the slope of the mountain is Pote Hill, which I should say provides its customers with five-star hospitality services.

From the entrance, one is captivated by the facility as the security guard ushers you in with some dance moves making you feel at home and as part of the family rather than a guest at a hotel.

As I stood in the driveway trying to get my bearings straight, I was approached by a friendly member of staff who asked me whether I had been assisted and offered to show me around and escort me to my room.

This gesture by the staff justified the hotel’s catch phrase — “hospitality on the hill”.

The lush and well-manicured lawns as well as palm trees dotted right round the place give the hotel a luxurious outlook and create a serene atmosphere. From the hotel one is treated to a magnificent view of the mountains in the area.

Pote Hill Hotel consists of 50 elegantly ethnic furnished guestrooms with a fusion of Western styles. The hotel offers quality personalised service, gracious hospitality and attention to detail.

Furnished with king size beds, a couch and other amenities as well as a bathroom with a massage tub/jacuzzi and shower, this place is the ultimate definition of luxury.

The hotel also has a state-of-the-art restaurant which serves buffet meals, a la carte and table d’hôte menus prepared by qualified class one chefs.

On weekends, the hotel offers a weekend special which comprises braai and drinks as well as a local DJ.

The manager of the hotel, Victor Mavingire, said the hotel has also recently opened up a garden bar and braai area. To add to the appeal of the outdoor area are gazebos strewn outside the rooms where one can sit and relax.

I could however, not spend my entire visit to the mining town cooped up in my room so I took the opportunity to explore.

A sizable crowd drew my attention and I was later told that Zimbabwe’s talent search team Starbrite, was holding auditions at YaFM, which is known as the pulse of the Great Dyke.

The excitement in the crowd showed just how much the residents appreciated this first collaboration between their beloved radio station and the Barney Mpariwa team to scout for talent.

For the discerning businessman and golfer, there is Roland Golf Club but for the more chilled be sure to visit Caravan Park where you can enjoy a Gango meal made by the male chefs.

For dinner, the Red Parrot with its oriental style dining is an interesting place to visit.

I also had the chance to drop by Siboza where a miniature Great Zimbabwe has been developed with dining places around the conical tower.

If you would rather not travel by road, you can charter a flight and land at one of the most developed aerodromes in the country.

Be sure to visit Zvishavane and experience the Great Dyke!