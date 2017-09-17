President leaves for UN summit

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Sep 17, 2017 | 336 views
Munyaradzi Huni, Harare Bureau
President Robert Mugabe and the First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe left Harare for New York yesterday evening to attend the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Assembly will be held under the theme, “Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and Decent Life for All on Sustainable Planet.”

Discussions will centre on making a difference in the lives of ordinary people, prevention and mediation for sustaining peace, climate change and human rights.

Accompanying the President was Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and several top Government officials.

President Mugabe was seen off at the Harare International Airport by Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi,

Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo, Harare Metropolitan Province Minister Miriam Chikukwa and service chiefs.

VP Mnangangwa is the acting President.

