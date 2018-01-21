President meets schoolchildren at State House

Kuda Bwititi, Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa and First Lady Cde Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday met hundreds of pupils at State House and encouraged them to value education.

President Mnangagwa said, “The biggest asset in life is education. Education is power. There are people with wealth, with properties, but all these materials can be stolen. Education can never be stolen from you. Be educated and competitive on the market. Strive to be at the top and everything will follow you because you have the knowledge.”

The President told them to emulate Miss Maud Chifamba who made history by enrolling at the University of Zimbabwe aged 14.

“I was so touched by the story of the young lady, Maud Chifamba, the background that she gave and where she is today; her inspirational story because it was a result of persistence, vision and focus,” he said.

“She’s now a qualified accountant and can go to the world market to compete with the best like those from Oxford, Harvard. All this is because she was focused. She believed that she could surmount the challenges she faced. If Maud had pursued drugs and other ills, she would not be where she is now.

She spoke about some of her Grade 7 colleagues. They did not focus like she did and they are not competitive on the global market.”

The President said Government is committed to creating opportunities for young people.

“As Government, we will do our best to provide a conducive environment for learning. This is the opportunity that you have so that tomorrow you can become professors or presidents. But to be President, you have to be poisoned, be a border jumper and face interface rallies,” he said, drawing laughter from the gathering.

President Mnangagwa commended the First Lady for meeting pupils, and encouraged her to do so in all provinces.

Amai Mnangagwa said, “Usually, as adults, we focus on engaging other adults while forgetting that the younger generation constitutes an important constituency that contributes remarkably in shaping our beautiful country, Zimbabwe. You can achieve what you set out to achieve. Never let who you are or where you come from be a barrier to your dreams. The future is yours. Never let anyone tell you otherwise, especially our young girls; you can be successful in life. Don’t be discouraged from doing the normal and usual thing that will give you an important and admirable social standing.

“I have witnessed so many inspiring stories of women who have fought all odds, changing the world, seizing their futures. Our own examples of female champions include liberation heroine Mbuya Nehanda, renowned writer Tsitsi Dangarembga and sensational swimmer Kirsty Coventry.”

The First Lady said she emerged from humble beginnings to pursue a career in Government.

She attained a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master’s degree, and is studying towards a doctorate.

Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education Mrs Sylvia Utete-Masango lauded her for hitting the ground running in engaging children.