President on UN pullout

Harare Bureau

AFRICAN countries have intensified their push to get two permanent seats in the United Nations Security Council with the continent’s leaders exploring the option of pulling out of the UN if their demand for reform is not met, President Mugabe has said.

The President made the remarks at the Harare International Airport yesterday while addressing hundreds of Zanu-PF supporters who welcomed him on his return from the UN General Assembly in New York, as well as the Non-Aligned Movement conference in Venezuela.

In a bold speech that is likely to stir debate on the continent, President Mugabe said African leaders discussed options of withdrawing from the world body on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The decision, was however, shelved until next year’s UN summit where the continent’s leaders are expected to go for broke.

Under the Ezulwini Consensus agreed to in 2005, African countries have been requesting two permanent seats in the UN Security Council as well as five non-permanent seats but Western countries have refused to give in to Africa’s demands for fair representation in the global organisation.

President Mugabe said: “Asi pagore rino takaenda mushure mekuti taita committee yedu, yekuAfrica kuti ngatichi sunganayi tigoti isu kana musungo uyu watirikuda warambwa tingaitei? Tinova nehurombo nekuti takanga tisati tapedza kukurukura ku Africa Union nekusungana asi zvichazovako mugore ririkuuya iri rekuti tinoda chisungano chinoti icho kana vakaramba vachi ramba . . .”

President Mugabe said the UN would be the loser without Africa as well as other powerful countries such as China and Russia who could be willing to form a new body.

He said not all powerful nations in the UN Security Council were against Africa’s demands but the West is throwing spanners to block the continent from getting two permanent seats.

He said, “Handidzose dzirikuramba ana Russia nana China vakubvuma, varikuramba iBritain, France ne America.”

President Mugabe said although the issue had been widely discussed, some cowardice African Heads of State were afraid of implementing the move for fear of reprisal by the West. He said fellow African countries needed to be courageous if they were to take the West head-on and make bold demands.

President Mugabe also revealed that other African leaders count on him to rebuff the West because they fear speaking out.

President Mugabe said he also used the UN forum to denounce illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe. He said the NAM summit in Venezuela was significant as Non Aligned countries helped Zimbabwe in its struggle for independence.

Turning to self-exiled cleric Evan Mawarire, the President said he was a disgrace for allowing himself to be used by Western governments to demonstrate against the country during the just ended United Nations General Assembly.

Mawarire, who had planned to rally his supporters to stage a demonstration against President Mugabe at the Zimbabwean Embassy in New York, suffered a severe embarrassment after a handful of people heeded his call.

Prior to the UN meeting, Mawarire had been granted a permit to assemble over 5 000 people for his demonstration. Members of the December 12 Movement and some African Americans overshadowed Mawarire’s group after staging a counter solidarity march at the UN.

Addressing scores of supporters at the Harare International Airport on his return home from the UN, the President described Mawarire as a “great shame”. President Mugabe said Mawarire was being used by Western forces that wish to push him out of power. The President also met members of the December 12 Movement in the US to thank them for the successful solidarity march.

President Mugabe said every nation had its fair share of problems but they are not solved through demonstrations. He also questioned musician Thomas Mapfumo’s role in Mawarire’s shenanigans.

The President was welcomed by Vice-Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, Ministers Sydney Sekeramayi, Dr Christopher Mushohwe, Saviour Kasukuwere, Samuel Undenge, Supa Mandiwanzira, Patrick Zhuwawo, Nyasha Chikwinya, Miriam Chikukwa and Mandi Chimene, senior Government officials and service chiefs.