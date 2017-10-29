President slams sellouts . . . says no to leasing out land to former white farmers

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Oct 29, 2017 | 2762 views
President Mugabe arrives for the Annual National Chiefs’ Conference at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo yesterday. Welcoming him are Vice-Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, president of the Chiefs Council Chief Fortune Charumbira and the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Cde Saviour Kasukuwere

President Mugabe arrives for the Annual National Chiefs’ Conference at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo yesterday. Welcoming him are Vice-Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, president of the Chiefs Council Chief Fortune Charumbira and the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Cde Saviour Kasukuwere

Tinomuda Chakanyuka, Senior Reporter
PRESIDENT Mugabe yesterday took a swipe at some beneficiaries of the Land Reform Programme, including some traditional leaders who are leasing out farms to former white farmers describing them as sellouts who are betraying the liberation struggle.

He said the practice should stop forthwith. Officially opening the Annual National Chiefs’ Conference at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo, President Mugabe said people should use the land instead of being cajoled into dubious arrangements. The President said beneficiaries of the agrarian reform who enter into such arrangements risked having their farms repossessed.

“We hear that there are some former white farmers who are coming back via the back door, offering you tractors, centre pivots saying they just want to help you. They tell you to stay in town while they farm for you, harvest then share the yield. We say no to such. Never should we allow our land to be repossessed by whites. Some got land when they are not able to use it. They are working in cities letting white farmers work on the land. If you don’t want to use the land, tell us openly not to clandestinely enter into arrangements with former white farmers coming from Johannesburg (South Africa).

We will chase both you and your white farmer from that land. This land was fought for,” he said.

President Mugabe said no former white farmer was welcome back into Zimbabwe.

“These whites are coming back here pretending to be humble as if they have no blemish and coax you into these arrangements. No, we don’t want that.

They should stay there in Johannesburg,” he said.

The President added that the land was sacred and indigenous Zimbabweans should jealously protect it from being repossessed by the former commercial farmers.

“Those that got farms should not think that they own the land. The land is sacred. You were only given that land to work on it and produce food. When you die you will leave the land for your family and those that will come after you. In our culture chiefs are the custodians of the land. People are the owners of the land, in so far as they use it when they die they leave that land for others,” he said.

The President said he was surprised to hear that some traditional leaders were yet to benefit from the Land Reform Programme.

He said the Government would also look into the issue. Some chiefs had earlier, during the conference, raised the issue with Minister of Lands, and Rural Resettlement Dr Douglas Mombeshora. President Mugabe said he would discuss with the Ministry of Lands and Rural Settlement to ensure that some of the chiefs’ subjects who are yet to benefit from the land redistribution programme get land.

“I was surprised to hear that some chiefs don’t have farms. Everywhere where Government repossessed farms we made sure that chiefs were involved. If that was not done we would want to hear why. However, there are some chiefs who are greedy and want more than one farm. We can’t have that. We also want to ensure that those people in your areas who don’t have land are allocated land. We will be talking to the Minister of Lands to see how we can get these people land,” he said.

President Mugabe denounced some greedy beneficiaries who are holding on to large tracts of land while other people did not have land. He said the Government was carrying out a land audit that would be looking at resizing large farms and redistributing the land to other landless Zimbabweans.

“We have those that have farms as big as 500 hectares, 1 000 hectares and so on. Some even have farms as big as 2 000 hectares where they say they are into cattle ranching. It’s being greedy and selfish. We say to them, why don’t you farm grass for your cattle?. So now we are looking at these big farms to cut them and give others. The greediness should end,” he decreed.

President Mugabe also thanked traditional leaders for supporting the Command Agriculture Programme which he described as a success.

He said with such support into the beckoning summer cropping season coupled with promising good rains, the country was set for another bumper harvest to shame nay-saying former white farmers who were now based in neighbouring countries.

“We also thank you for supporting Command Agriculture. Others were saying it won’t work but we proved them wrong. There are former white farmers now based in Zambia who thought our programme would fail. Now this year we want to shut them up. We want to record another bumper harvest,” he said.

President Mugabe said he had been informed by the Minister of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Dr Joseph Made that the rainy season would start in earnest in the next few days and urged farmers to be prepared. The Annual National Chiefs’ Conference was held under the theme “Promoting traditional leadership practices that safeguard culture and heritage for sustainable rural development in line with the Zim Asset blueprint.” Vice-Presidents Cdes Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko as well as several Government ministers and other officials attended the official opening of the conference.

 

>
Like it? Share it!

Shops lose licences over prices

More Related News
Minister Mike Bimha Shops lose licences over prices

Minister Mike Bimha Lincoln Towindo/Debra Matabvu, Harare Bureau ZIMBABWE will not experience basic commodity shortages as Government has activated various production stimulants,...

zimsec O-level Maths paper leaks hours before exams?

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter THE 2017 Ordinary level Mathematics paper which was written last week allegedly leaked a few hours before it was sat for at Kamativi...

Dr Ignatius Chombo ‘Special Congress not for firing VP Mnangagwa’

Dr Ignatius Chombo Harare Bureau PRESIDENT Mugabe has acceded to convening a special Zanu-PF Congress this December and the gathering will not be used to fire his lieutenants,...

gavel2 13k unlicensed drivers nabbed in one year

Tinomuda Chakanyuka, Senior Reporter MORE than 13 000 people were arrested for driving without valid driver’s licences last year, with statistics showing a sustained prevalence...

  • Gen Gowon

    Hypocrisy!He doesn’t want whites here to assist farmers to produce but his wife and ministers attend medication in the very white owned expensive private hospitals in Johannesburg.His children go to an extent of renting very expensive white owned apatrtments in white dominated areas.Scarce foreign currency is used for the general upkeep of his family and ministers in South Africa.His wife had even the courage of assaulting a South African young lady for no apparent reason other that her sons were nice time with her in those apartments.Then what is wrong with whites who have expertise and the capital partnering with locals in agricultural production?

  • Freedom Fighter

    We are past the stage of being woodwinked by a 93 yr old. We have had enough now .

  • Lacoste

    In the pic, with that firm handshake, Cde Prez seems to be saying:’mhoro Ngwena’

  • zimbotry

    So the Whites are not welcome but he freely attends their hospitals and his children are educated by them. Our Judges adopt their regalia even.

    • benjamin

      Zimbabwe is far bigger than Mugabe, his family, and ZANUPF. Zimbabwe is a nation of Black Africans of various tribes, White Africans, Africans of Indian origin, Africans of European origin, Africans of Asian origin, and so on. Therefore, no one, even Mugabe, has a right to say this one does not deserve land because he is White, because he is Indian, because he is Tsvangirai, because he is Tsvangirai’s follower, because he defected to ZAPU or Mthwakazi etc. ZIMBABWE IS BIGGER THAN MUGABE AND HIS ZANUPF!!!

  • mazibuko nomthandazo

    Why does want Chief Charumbira who comes from Masvingo to support ZANUPF win elections. He and his wife hate people from Masvingo and all Makaranga. Please know Grace Mugabe is Mukaranga, Chivhu was in the Midlands until 1992 when t was moved to Mash East. Mujuru, Bonyongwe, and marufu family grew up as Karangas in the midlands. Tsvangirai is karanga Buhera was in karanga land before change of provinces. Even mugabe`s father is karanga-chief Charumbira presides Mugabe area in Masvingo, if Mugabe does not hide his true identiy just because his father dumped his mother-does that change iidentiy when you still use the surname? Ian Smith your predecessor came from the midlands, Smith was Karanga, so Mnangagwa must be the next president-karanga whether you like it or not-the karangas are powerful-like your wife is powerful but a nobody and junior to Ngwena!
    You want to use chiefs as foolish puppets to make your wife president like Smith used chiefs, gave them bicycles and guards with very old rifles used for hunting-what then happened? When the freedom fighters came all chiefs were slaughtered in a humiliating public execution style-tell me which chief escaped?

  • zibulo

    when these farms are re-sized downwards to have more plots, can we please have our land back and put locals in there?? Remove the Tsholotsho people in those wet lands, remove the Kezi people from the tshebetshebe lands they were forced to by the colonialist, return all land here to the Mthwakazi people, its their share of what their forefathers fought for at Gadade, Lalaphansi, Shangani , Pupu battles. we have resources but no land , it was shared out without consultation of The People !!!!.