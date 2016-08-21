Private state-of-the-art school for Pumula

A PROMINENT Bulawayo businessman Mr Victor Moyo will next year open a first private state-of-the-art primary school in the high density suburb of Pumula South in a move aimed at providing quality education to pupils residing in densely populated areas. Mr Moyo, who is the managing director of Fambecher Engineering, a land developing and construction company based in Bulawayo, said construction work of Tshebetshebe Elementary School in Pumula South would be completed before the end of this year.

The school, which would also boast of state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities for extracurricular activities such as sport and hands-on practical work is expected to start enrolment of pupils in the first term next year.

“As a businessman, a father and a devout member of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC), I saw it fit to give something back to the community. “I realised that there is no private primary school in the city’s western suburbs and as such I thought of building one as a way of enabling quality elementary education to children within their locality,” said Mr Moyo.

He said the first phase of the construction work which was nearing completion entails the building of an administration office, blocks of 24 classrooms, a computer laboratory and a library at an estimated cost of $300 000.

The school will also have sporting amenities such as a football pitch, basketball and tennis courts as well as a swimming pool. “This school will change the way we view high-density suburbs. There is no need for schoolchildren to travel long distances to the other side of the city.

“We intend to offer what top schools in low density areas offer. We also endeavour to ensure that the teacher to pupil ratio is compatible and that way the pass rate will always be high,” said Mr Moyo.

He said the project has received overwhelming support from the community. “There is an overwhelming enthusiasm from the Pumula South community and residents from surrounding suburbs. It is encouraging to note that the people of Bulawayo are in support of this initiative,” said Mr Moyo.

    Good luck with that! From what i have noticed, people from the western areas do not like paying bills, so i don’t see this school getting anywhere.

  • vivian v siziba

    You are partial correct Sparta,but you should also take note that there are a substantial number of parents who send their children to up market schools in the eastern suburbs.I believe the school is going to attract a lot of pupils from the same suburb or its neighbours.As far as I’m concerned that is a correct business decision by Mr Moyo.