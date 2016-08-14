Prophet Chiza for Africa’s top award

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Aug 14, 2016 | 3618 views

Peter Matika Senior Reporter
PROMINENT prophet, founder and leader of Eagle Life Assembly Church, Blessing Chiza has been nominated for an honorary doctorate award by the African Institute of Theology. Prophet Chiza has become probably the first Zimbabwean prophet from his era to gain such recognition. Prophet Chiza told Sunday News that he was deeply humbled and honoured to have been recognised in such a fora.

“I feel honoured to have such a powerful recognition from people observing me from outside. I accept the honour of the biblical interpretation and revelation level of my teachings. I am so much excited to be recognised as one of the best prophets in Africa. It is not by power nor by might, I give it all to Jesus Christ who called me,” he said.

He will be awarded with the honourary doctorate in Zambia on 3 September. According to a statement addressed to Prophet Chiza, from AIT, he was nominated for the award after the institute went through his profile.

“This has come through our Pan African Association (PAMA) office in Zambia; this office is also co-coordinating our Great Awakening Conference this year. Your CV attests to the great work you have done and will continue to do unto God and humanity. This award is coming through the organisation we are partnering with, ours is to recommend and send names and they confirm. Whence your name is among those sent for this great honour in the coming few weeks,” read a statement issued to Prophet Chiza.

The awards ceremony will take place on the last day of the Great Awakening Conference, which begins on 30 August at the Bethel Church International in Ndola, Zambia. The conference will also be attended by other churches from across the globe, namely USA, France, Italy, Mexico, Malaysia and Brazil.

Twitter:@peterkmatika

  • chickeagle

    my father my father God is with you Congratulations

    • Holy Ghost Fire

      This is wonderful. Its the work of God.Am also honoured to have a Father who is highly anointed by God to do the work of God through his teachings.

      Papa may God continue to raise you!!!

  • Eagle for sure

    Makorokoto, amhlope, congratulations, you have carried the flag of our country high. May the LORD continue to use you to enrich the lives of many people spiritually and socially.

  • Daughter of a Prophet

    Congratulations,Praise be to God,May God continue to bless you and lifting you up and many u continue with the powerful teachings and mentorship.Long Life to you Papa and Mama.

  • Khumalof

    He should be called reverend or bishop, those are religious titles. This practice of giving titles for other professions is wrong, why are people not proud to be called by what they do? Universities and hospitals/medical doctors use that title in the end shall end up with bogus rapists those Phd (doctor) ministries