Prophet Chiza to release anointed dollars

Peter Matika, Senior Life Reporter

WHILE many charismatic church leaders are known to acquire wealth through siphoning money off their flock in various ministries, Bulawayo’s Doctor Prophet Blessing Chiza, leader of Eagle Life Assembly Church in Bulawayo is set to hold a mega all-night crusade, where he will be giving congregants free US$1 notes that are meant to bless their financial lives.

The crusade, which is dubbed “Mega Financial Breakthrough Miracle Night 1”, will be held at White City Stadium on Friday (18 August).

Minister Marshal Chiza, a spokesperson for Eagle Life Assembly said the all night event was organised after Hwange Colliery Company workers testified that they had received a miracle after Dr Prophet Chiza held a crusade in the mining town in May and prophesied that they would receive their back dated salaries.

“Prophet Chiza declared that two weeks after leaving Hwange the Hwange Colliery workers would receive their backdated salaries and even gave them prophetic $1 notes to seal the prophecy. Two weeks after he left his prophecy came to pass and the workers were smiling all the way to the bank,” said Minister Chiza.

He added that Dr Prophet Chiza wants to bless the people of Bulawayo with the anointed prophetic dollars which will assist people in cushioning themselves from poverty.

“Over 20 000 people are expected to attend this all night prayer and the man of God will be releasing (giving) anointed dollars. The anointed dollars have the power to attract more money,” said Minister Chiza.

He said the issue of anointed money is not a new phenomenon as it is evident in the Bible, hence the Prophet has borrowed this idea from the book of Proverbs and Deuteronomy.

“The book of Proverbs says ‘the blessing of the Lord, it maketh rich, and he addeth no sorrow with it’, while Deuteronomy says, ‘But remember the Lord your God, for it is he who gives you the ability to produce wealth’, and so confirms his covenant, which he swore to your ancestors, as it is today,” Minister Chiza said.

He added that the anointed dollar notes were not to be used but to be kept by those who have faith, as they would assist them in accumulating wealth.

“The US$1 notes are not to be used but kept in your wallet or purse. They will bring more money to the people but to only those who have faith.

“The man of God seeks to bless people with money that he prayed for, hence anything a man of God blesses is blessed and attracts blessings too,” said Minister Chiza.

Minister Chiza urged people to come to the all night crusade as this will enable them to overcome their financial problems.

“Dr Prophet Chiza has often reminded his congregation that Zimbabwe is going through a series of rough patches and that as a country we are not out of the woods yet, therefore people need to learn to save and be under the cover of anointing that brings money.

“He is urging people to come in their numbers as the crusade will end financial problems and stagnation,” said Minister Chiza.

During the crusade in Hwange, Dr Prophet Chiza is said to have knelt down and prayed for Hwange town and the Colliery Company, which had gone for years without paying its workers.

Being one of the biggest companies in Zimbabwe and Africa at large, he declared that two weeks after he left Hwange there would be money released to employees of Hwange Colliery Company and he even gave people prophetic dollars to seal the prophetic word, as an ordained Prophet of God.

Two weeks after he left, people were paid their backdated salaries seeing the lowest paid person, getting at least $800 and others getting about $5 000 or more.

Businesses also recorded an upsurge in sales, which they last experienced about five years ago.