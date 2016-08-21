Prophet Magaya arrested on rape charge

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Aug 21, 2016 | 4166 views

Debra Matabvu Harare Bureau—
PROPHETIC, Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader Prophet Walter Magaya was on Friday arrested in Harare for allegedly raping a congregant. Sources told our Harare Bureau he spent the night at Rhodesville Police Station, and he was released on US$2 000 bail by a magistrate yesterday. The PHD founder appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Vakayi Chikwekwe just before lunch, and in addition to the US$2 000, he was ordered to surrender his passport, not to interfere with witnesses and report to Harare Central Police Station three times weekly as part of his bail conditions. Magaya was not asked to plead.

The State says sometime in June 2015, Magaya invited the 25-year-old complainant to a house in Mount Pleasant, Harare and allegedly showed her around the place before leaving her alone in a room.

A while later, it is alleged, Magaya returned to the room in the nude and raped her once, thereafter giving her US$200. The prosecution says the woman told her lover about the alleged abuse in July 2016 and a police report was made.

The State also says there are audio recordings of Magaya and the woman with issues surrounding the alleged rape. Magaya was represented by Mr Everson Chatumbudza of Rubaya and Chatambudza Legal Practioners, assisted by Mr Oliver Marawa. Mr Gwinyiya Shumba prosecuted.

Magaya arrived at the court uncuffed in a double-cab vehicle and escorted by two police detectives. He chuckled as photojournalists captured him entering the building where some of his congregants knelt and greeted him as he walked into Court 6.

Sporting a shirt, black trousers and black shoes, Magaya appeared relaxed and occasionally chatted with a Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services officer as his wife sat in the gallery.

He showed no reaction throughout the proceedings and walked outside after being granted bail to the sight of some PHD congregants kneeling, followers singing the popular chorus “Mhururu Kumatenga”. Magaya laid hands on them before being whisked away in an orange Ford Ranger truck.

 

Like it? Share it!

JUST IN: Prophet Magaya commissions 5 000 stands in Bulawayo

Romantic relationships helped Joice Mujuru rise

More Related News
Mupfumira Govt freezes hiring, promotions

Tinomuda Chakanyuka Sunday News Reporter— THE Government has with immediate effect frozen the recruitment of employees and promotions in the civil service, as part...

Mujurus Romantic relationships helped Joice Mujuru rise

Harare Bureau— OPPOSITION leader Dr Joice Mujuru was at the periphery of the Second Chimurenga, primarily rising through the ranks via a combination of benevolence and...

magaya latest JUST IN: Prophet Magaya commissions 5 000 stands in Bulawayo

Vusumuzi Dube, Online Reporter  PROPHETIC Healing and Deliverance Ministries on Wednesday commissioned a site in Douglasdale, Bulawayo, where 5 000 medium to low density...

Pastor Blessing Chiza and his wife at their church office on Wednesday Prophet Chiza for Africa’s top award

Peter Matika Senior Reporter PROMINENT prophet, founder and leader of Eagle Life Assembly Church, Blessing Chiza has been nominated for an honorary doctorate award by the...

  • mkhusto

    Is it because of the recent massive housing project that such baseless news imerge. Yi zanu pf yonke leyo. Zanu pf has been exposed, how can one man achieve all this in these hard times whilst they ( zanu pf) are failing dismally. Hence they bring forth these false accusations

  • Mtshayisa

    Liar liar.you are not certain that it happened or you were dreaming about it all of one year and a month. I know the smell of extortion