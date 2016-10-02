Rains damage schools, houses

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

PROPERTY running into thousands of dollars was yesterday extensively destroyed when strong winds accompanied by light rains blew off roofs of schools, homes, churches and industrial premises in some parts of Bulawayo.

Although the number and value of property destroyed could not be readily tallied, schools and homes in Pelandanda, Mahatshula and Sizinda were damaged when strong winds hit the city shortly after 3pm.

Among the most affected was Sizane High School in Pelandaba where almost all classroom blocks and offices had their roofs blown off and windows shattered. When a Sunday News crew visited Sizane High School the headmistress was assessing the damage.

“I was called to come and see what had happened and it is unbelievable, the whole school was badly affected but I am grateful that this took place during the weekend when no classes or activities were taking place because our pupils might have been injured,” said Reverend Debora Manyoba.

She said she was particularly worried about the destruction in the food and nutrition and metal work blocks that were affected as there will be examinations tomorrow.

“We have final examinations on Monday for the food and nutrition classes and we do not know what we will do as the block was destroyed. There are stoves and other equipment that have been exposed,” she said.

The school authorities were by yesterday evening moving stoves, books, and other equipment that was exposed by the wind to safer rooms. A house across the school had part of its roof blown off by the strong winds. Ms Esnath Dube narrated her ordeal.

“We were at home when strong winds came just after 3pm, so they blew off the roof at Sizane High School and those asbestos sheets landed on our roof and perforated it. They destroyed the whole living room area but luckily no one was injured. My younger brother who was watching the wind blow off roofing sheets from the school from inside the house escaped unhurt.

Electricity cables were also destroyed,” she said.

Pelandaba-Mpopoma representative in the National Assembly Cde Joseph Tshuma who also attended the scene said it was an unfortunate incident that needs the Government, community and well-wishers to assist.

“It’s sad, these people who had their homes destroyed need help, and alone they cannot repair the damage. The school also needs to be attended to as a matter of urgency so that pupils sit for their final examinations without any problems, these are critical public examinations. I am pleased that we did not lose lives in the process,” he said.

The chairperson of the board of governors for the African Methodist Episcopal Churches which owns Sizane High School Rev Phillip Gava said they were working at ensuring that the school property was secured.

“We have a lot of property especially in the practical blocks and laboratories so we want to ensure the equipment is safe until we find a way forward. We are also calling upon the community to safeguard the property as it has been exposed,” he said.

Chairman of the School Development Committee Mr Joseph Sibanda said he was touched by the fact that the school is yet to commission a few buildings that have also been destroyed by the wind.

“We have been planning to commission new blocks and the school bus but part of that has been damaged. The bus, however, did not get damaged in the process but we hope we will manage to get all the necessary repairs done in the whole school in general,” said Mr Sibanda.

A nearby church Christ Foundation Ministries had half of its roof blown away while a church service was taking place. The congregants said they were fortunate that no one was injured in the process. Other schools that were reportedly affected include Maphisa Primary in Sizinda while it was also said that some properties and a school in Mahatshula were destroyed.