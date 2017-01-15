Redcliff Cement Plant complete, to open next month

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent

A CHINESE company, Mortal Investments Manufacturing, has completed the construction of a $20 million cement manufacturing plant in Redcliff with initial production expected to start next month, an official has said.

The company, which will operate as Livetouch Cement, acquired 100 000 square metres from the local authority at a cost of $600 000 to build the plant.

In an interview, company chief executive officer Mr Wang Dongning said the project, which was granted a national investment status, was likely to start producing next month.

Mr Wang said they have completed the test run of the plant and were now awaiting the green light from the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) from Environmental Management Agency. ISO ensures that products and services are safe, reliable and of good quality.

Mr Wang said the plant, which will be manufacturing Masonry Cement (22.5X), has a capacity to produce 400 000 tonnes of cement annually. Masonry Cement (22.5X) is a cement which is ideal for general construction works and is recommended for all masonry work, brick, mortar, plastering and general building.

“We have completed the construction of the manufacturing plant and we are running the final test. We are now waiting for ISO and EMA and we are hoping that we would start producing in February. The plant we have has a capacity of producing 400 000 tonnes of cement annually,” he said.

Mr Wang said they have a staff complement of more than 100 people and were looking forward to increasing the number once production starts.

Redcliff Mayor Councillor Freddy Kapuya said the Chinese company has requested for an additional 10 hectares of land to expand.

“The company wants more land to expand and we are looking at it. We are happy because this is going to create employment for local people. The majority of the employees engaged by the company are from Redcliff,” he said.

The company will be using slag, a by-product of the now defunct Ziscosteel from smelted iron ore. Slag is a major component in the manufacturing of Portland cement, which is cement manufactured from chalk and clay which hardens under water and when hard resembles Portland stone in colour.

It is usually mixed with quarry to form hard concrete slabs usually used in the construction of bridges. The Chinese firm has partnered with local businesspeople to set up a state-of-the-art plant that would employ over 400 people in Redcliff.

There has been growing interest from a number foreign companies to invest in the Midlands Province.

In December 2015, Japanese investor, Yakushuku Manufacturing Company approached Redcliff Municipality proposing to set up a $25 million cotton ginning factory and yarn cotton manufacturing plant.

Clr Kapuya said the Japanese company intends to use solar-powered technology for its operations with the excess power generated being fed into the national grid. He said once the deal is sealed it would employ about 3 000 people.

Redcliff has a population of about 50 000.