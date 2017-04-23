Remain united, resolute: VP Mnangagwa

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent

VICE-PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on Zanu-PF party members to remain resolute and united at a time when the revolutionary party is internally fumigating itself from elements bent on weakening it ahead of the 2018 elections.

Addressing mourners at the burial of Midlands vice-chairman Cde Kizito Chivamba at the Midlands Provincial Heroes Acre in Gweru yesterday, VP Mnangagwa said party members should remain united and ensure that the revolutionary party emerges victorious from next year’s harmonised elections.

“Cde Chivamba has gone at a time when the party is internally fumigating itself from elements bent on weakening and destabilising it ahead of the 2018 elections. It is in this spirit that I call upon all those he has left behind, to remain united as we gear ourselves towards victory in the 2018 elections,” he said.

VP Mnangagwa went on to liken Cde Chivamba to the biblical Job who stood the test of the time and overcame temptations.

“Cde Chivamba was like Job from the Bible. He was accused of a lot of things when he was in the party which led to his suspension. However, the truth later prevailed and he was cleared. This is because the truth is like light, it prevails over darkness,” he said.

He said Cde Chivamba was a straightforward and humble man who never fought for positions of power regardless of his rich political history. Cde Chivamba died on Wednesday at Gweru Provincial Hospital after a short illness.

He was born on 27 August 1958 in Bikita in Masvingo. In 1972 and at the tender age of 14, Cde Chivamba joined Zanu as a youth activist at Hippo Valley and took part in demonstrations against the Pearce Commission.

In 1975, he moved to Gweru where he joined the people’s movement and organised private meetings in Mtapa Township.

Between 1977 and 1978 he worked with freedom fighters around Zaka and Bikita areas before returning to Gweru in 1979 soon after the Lancaster House Conference.

He joined Monomotapa District branch as a youth member and mobilised recruitment of new members.

After Independence, Cde Chivamba worked as a trade unionist between 1980 and 1992. He worked for the Gweru City Council from 1992 to 1988 as an accounts clerk before joining Zesa as senior liaison clerk in 1988 where he worked until 2008.

Cde Chivamba was elected MP for Chiwundura in 2008. In 1993, he was elected provincial youth secretary for administration (unopposed) before he was elevated the following year to the position of deputy chairman.

In 1998, he was re-elected provincial youth deputy chairman unopposed. Between 2001 and 2004 he served as provincial youth chairman. From 2009 to 2013, he served as provincial secretary for Health and Child Welfare in the main wing.

Between 2013 and 2014 Cde Chivamba served as party provincial vice-chairperson.

In 2014 he was elevated to the post of acting provincial chairman before he became substantive provincial chairman the following year. Cde Chivamba was suspended last year together with two other provincial chairpersons Cde Joel Biggie Matiza (Mashonaland East) and Cde Ezra Chadzamira (Masvingo) on allegations of inciting insolence and failing to rein in unruly and rogue elements in their respective provinces — before he was cleared of any wrong doing by the National Disciplinary Committee.

In February, Cde Chivamba bounced back into the provincial executive as the deputy chairman at the same time when his then vice-chairperson, Engineer Daniel McKenzie Ncube was elevated to be the substantive provincial chairperson. He is survived by his wife Ceromina, six children and five grandchildren.