Report corrupt ‘big fishes’: VP Mnangagwa

Vincent Gono, Features Editor

ACTING President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has challenged Zimbabweans to report high level corruption committed by people in high political offices and warned that the culture of having untouchables must not be tolerated.

He said no-one in the country was above the law. Speaking at a constitutional awareness campaign in Bulawayo on Thursday, Cde Mnangagwa who is also the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs said it was the duty of citizens to notify authorities whenever they felt something was not being done right by those in high public offices.

“We have heard reports of corruption committed by the so called ‘Big Fishes’ but I want to challenge all of you here not to remain quiet when you see such things happen. You should report any corrupt activities to the authorities. It does not matter who, even if it is me engaging in corrupt activities, report me. I am grateful some people here know those Big Fishes.

“No-one is above the law. If police do not take necessary action take the issue to other offices where you will get help. If there is any of you here who knows anything about any so called ‘Big Fish’ engaging in corruption let me know,” he said.

Cde Mnangagwa said corruption was endemic in both the public and private institutions and was eating heavily into the country’s moral fibre and should not be allowed to continue. Asked if reports that Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere sold stands to PHD founder Prophet Walter Magaya were true and what action was going to be taken, Cde Mnangagwa said police do not act on reports made in the Press. He said police carry out investigations and if they find enough evidence the person would be dragged to the courts of law.

“Police cannot just arrest anyone without enough evidence. Investigations have to be instituted first for an arrest to be made,” he said.

Cde Mnangagwa said the Government had scaled up efforts to fight corruption in both the public and private sector by streamlining the role of the anti-corruption watchdog under the oversight of the Office of the President and Cabinet. Cde Mnangagwa called on people to use the constitution that speaks glowingly against nepotism and corruption and promote the principles of good corporate governance.