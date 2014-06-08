Researchers make headway on Aids cure

by Sunday News Reporter | Sunday, Jun 8, 2014 | 4972 views

Thulani Ndlovu
THE HIV virus that causes AIDS could soon be harnessed and used as a tool that improves and extends the lives of people with multiplicity of diseases including against HIV infection itself according to a British medical journal, eLIFE.
According to eLIFE, three medical researchers from Aarhus University, Denmark described adopting the viruses as carriers of designer nucleause proteins, providing efficient targeted gene disruption in vector-treated cell lines and primary cells.

The potential application of such a technique could be used to treat hereditary diseases, as well as HIV itself, writes Aarhus University in a press release on their website.

“Now we can simultaneously cut out the part of the genome that is broken in sick cells, and patch the gap that arises in the genetic information which we have removed from the genome. The new aspect here is that we can bring the scissors and the patch together in the HIV particles in a fashion that no one else has done before,” says associate professor in genetics Jacob Giehm Mikkelsen from Aarhus University.

“So in this way HIV can in time become a tool in the fight against HIV,” Yujia Cai of the research team added.
The president of the Hospitals Doctors Association, Dr Charles Moyo said although he had not come across the journal, any efforts to solve the HIV mystery was welcome.

“I have not read the medical journal, but such a cure would be welcome. I cannot comment any further until I have read the findings myself,” he said.

HIV is notorious for how quickly it mutates, which is yet another reason why researchers have had such a difficult time killing the virus entirely. Despite these challenges, there have been encouraging advances in trying to combat the virus.

Researchers have made headway this year in the search for HIV treatment. In January, the Immunity Project announced it was developing a vaccine for HIV based on the cells of rare “controllers” who are naturally immune to the virus.

A machine-learning algorithm is used to examine the cells of these individuals and then to recreate the same resistance in others.
The project’s creators say that a working vaccine could be made available to the public by 2016.

A preliminary report by the Ministry of Health and Child Care said the number of people dying from HIV and Aids has significantly dropped in the country from a high of 170 000 in 2003 to about 60 000 last year, a development attributed to Government programmes in administering anti-retroviral therapy. The numbers include both adults and children.

According to a preliminary report of the 2013 HIV estimates, the number of adults who died in 2013 has gone down from 50 230 in 2012 to 49 605 in 2013.

The number of deaths among children between 0 and 14 years has also declined from about 36 000 (2003 statistics) to 10 795 in 2013.
About 12 004 child deaths were recorded in 2012.

Like it? Share it!

Chiligidi —The voice of HIV-positive people in Binga

Chief Deli’s wife deserts children, claims maintenance

More Related News
cerebral Health Promotion: All about Cerebral Palsy

Lee-Anne UNFORTUNATELY the prevalence of children in southern Africa born with Celebral Palsy (CP) is on the rise. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) CP is...

liver1 Health Promotion: Liver cirrhosis

Lee-Anne LIVER cirrhosis is a condition that is becoming more and more prevalent in Africa mainly because of our lifestyle choices and habits. The liver is the largest solid...

NGO tackles alcohol abuse in universities

Nokukhanya Moyo Sunday News Reporter A NON-Governmental Organisation, Boost Fellowship in collaboration with Delta Corporation will soon host the sixth annual Enactus competition...

understanding-pain Health Promotion: Understanding Pain

Lee-Anne THE word pain carries a lot of weight in that each and every person has their own definition of the pain. What some would think is a lot of pain some would regard...

  • Cieble Jen

    I am cieble jen from Uk, i navel believe that hiv cure is real on till i got in contact with Dr. dr abiola, my HIV stated eight years ago, i was even waiting for death because all my money went out for drug, which keep me till today, one day i saw in the interment that HIV cure is out i then email Dr abiola and he prepare the herb for me which i took, after taking it he told me to go to the hospital which i did, could you believe that i was confirm HIV negative after the test, and i went to another hospital and it was also negative. if you have this problem and you want to be free from it please contact this doctor with this email address deadly.diseases.cure@hotmail.com , he is the best HIV cure you will find in the whole world. thank you Dr abiola am free now

    • http://goodguyswag.com/10-ways-to-win-a-girls-heart jane

      I want to thank Dr Okoko for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect from me, but to God be the glory that i am heal with the herbal medicine that DR Okoko gave to me when i contacted him. i want to use this medium to tell everyone that the solution to our sickness has come, so i will like you to contact this great healer on his email address: okokoherbalhivcure@gmail.com with him all your pains will be gone, i am really happy today that i and my daughter are cured of HIV, we are now negative after the use of his medicine,my doctor confirm it. once more i say a big thank to you Dr Okoko for healing hands upon my life and my daughter, i say may God continue to bless you abundantly and give you more power to keep helping those that want your help in their lives. email him now he is waiting to receive you. :okokoherbalhivcure@gmail.com Or contact his number:+2347053728736

  • Cieble Jen

    I am cieble jen from Uk, i navel believe that hiv cure is real on till i got in contact with Dr. dr abiola, my HIV stated eight years ago, i was even waiting for death because all my money went out for drug, which keep me till today, one day i saw in the interment that HIV cure is out i then email Dr abiola and he prepare the herb for me which i took, after taking it he told me to go to the hospital which i did, could you believe that i was confirm HIV negative after the test, and i went to another hospital and it was also negative. if you have this problem and you want to be free from it please contact this doctor with this email address deadly.diseases.cure@hotmail.com , he is the best HIV cure you will find in the whole world. thank you Dr abiola am free now..

    • http://goodguyswag.com/10-ways-to-win-a-girls-heart jane

      I am here to give my testimony about a doctor who help me in my life. I was infected with HIV virus in the 2010,i went to many hospitals,churches for cure but there was no solution out, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that i cannot loose my life, I lost everything I have my husband run away from me and also took my children along because of my sickness. One day I was in the river side thinking the next step to take if it is to jump into the river so that I can loose my life totally or just think where I can go to get solution. so a lady walk to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to him telling her my stories, she told me that she can help me out that’s the reason she normally come here to help people so that thy can be cured because she was into this problem before, she introduce me to a doctor who cast spells on people and gave me he number and email so i called him and also email him. He told me all the things I need to provide and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening he called me and told me that i should go for an HIV test and which i did as he told me and the result was negative. so if you are also heart brokened and also need a help you can also email him at okokoherbalhivcure@gmail.com, or call him on his cell phone number on :+2347053728736.

  • John Edwards

    Hello let me share this testimony to the world to hear about him too this man really exit I was HIV positive over 9year I have being in medication and I try to look for cure to my problem and I go through internet doctor and I found a tradition doctor named DR.Olamiye I contacted him for help he give me all his laws and rule that if I get cured I should write about him and that is what am doing now, this man ask for some information about me, which I give him this man cure me from HIV what a great man thank for your help when he get the information he told me that he is about to work on it 20 to 30 minute this man email me and told me what to do for the curing which I did after all the things needed for the cure is provide the man call me in 45mins later and tell me to go for test what a great day to me I was negative thanks dr. olamiye you can Dr. olamiye through his email address,olamiyespiritual@outlook.com or call +2348056348159

  • Lawrence Jerry

    Hi my name is Jerry and i live in California.This is a testimony i want to make.I was an HIV positive for 8 years taking anti retrovirus.As i was reading online some 5 months ago i saw a testimony on cure of HIV.I decided to give a try.Now as am telling you am very negative tested 4 times in 5 months after finishing mu cure.The cure is a pure herbs from Africa shipped to me through DHL.My cure took about 35 to 40 days.Dear brothers and sisters if you are out there,please the cure is out and rush to have yours.If you are interested, email the researcher using doctorfadeyitempleofspell@gmail.com or you can as well contact his mobile line on +2348109468820. I will encourage every person who come across this mail to cure yourself if you are POSSITIVE, or suffering from any diseases like CANCER.

  • brotherhood temple

    raThank to dr.alabokun for his good work I really believe HIV have cure I
    was HIV positive over since 1year plus before I come across a comment
    dr.alabokun that he have cure to any disease and virus but when I saw it
    i have it in mind that he can’t cure HIV I just decided to give a try I
    contact him that night lucky to me he said yes but I don’t believe him I
    think it was a scam or some thing like that but I still hold on to see
    the work of dr.alabokun if he is saying the true he ask for different
    things and some question about me I give him all the detail he needed
    and I wait to see his reply to my problem all the things is done he ask
    me to go for check up I went for hiv test I cant believe I was negative
    the midical doctor was surprasie and doctor even ask for dr alabokun
    email which i give to him, he he is help people that contact him also he
    can still help you on your cure thanks dr.alabokun for helping me for
    the cure at this young age if you need help contact him now dralabokun@gmail.com or comtact +2348071145063

    Reply · Like · Follow Post · June 2 at 5:06am..

  • sandra

    Good morning everyone, my name is Sandra from Pakistan, I have been suffering from
    HIV/Aids for over 4years now, and suddenly, i have spent all my money all to make sure
    i get healthy all day, but happily, last month January 12th 2013, I came in contact

    with a traditional doctor also known as a chief priest on a newspaper who is called Dr
    DRALABOKUN who has help much people to cure their aids disease, firstly i taught it was a
    joke until i contacted him ” ‘dralabokun@gmail.com ” and he said that if i am ready

    for this work, i told him yes, and he collected my details and told me that after he
    has finished consulting his oracle he will run back to me on when to go for a medical
    check up, i was unhealthy ling surprise. And truly last week Monday Dr alabokun called me

    to quickly go for a medical checkup, which I did, only to find out that I was not with
    any HIV disease anymore, my friends and families who left me before run back to me. I
    now found out that God in Heaven is using this man to bless and heal us all, he is a

    great and powerful man, again I say to you sir, that God Almighty will uplift you and
    your great work you did for I and other people. Please i will sincerely advice all HIV
    patient to contact this great powerful man called Dralabokun for your solutions now at

    dralabokun@gmail.com he will help you on your HIV
    problems…..email:dralabokun@gmail.com or call doctor +2348071145063

  • https://www.facebook.com/itua.blssinge benji

    Well all I can say is what I witness and what happen to me also thanks to the doctor who help me out with hiv/aids cure I always think am useless since I have this hiv I was not myself but thanks to the great DR.Asemota would bring me out of the sorrow, one of my friend who was cure by this great doctor introduce me to him am and give me, his email, my friend inform me about the necessary things for the cure because she was also cure by him I was so happy when my friend show me her result I believe on this without know him I believe this man will also help a poor lady like me, will were on the issue on till final the man was free to attend to me I tell he everything how I get the hiv, and the time, and also inform him that it was a friend that introduce me to him the man was so happy my friend stay to his promise, as he also help me and also ask me to do what my friend did well for me I think the good and wideness place to share the good news is internet, and I bring my own here am here to inform you all that will are save with DR.Asemota the only man that I witness he cure hiv/aids this man emails are dr.asemota.herbal.spelltemple@gmail.com…or visit him at his website at http://dr-asemota-home-of-solution.webs.com/

  • https://www.facebook.com/itua.blssinge benji

    A great thanks to DR.Asemota the man that help me when i was very sickness, i was a HIV positive and my little daughter I have try all my possible best to get cure but I couldn’t come to my point, am from Nigeria but am in USA I have go to different hospital but no cure, when it now getting worse I inform my people in my country they feel bad, and said there is a cure in my country that DR.Asemota have cure for the HIV I was very happy to hear, I ask what can I do for me to get cure my mother told me I should hold on that she will inform the doctor about the problem on the next day my mother call me and tell me, what the man requested for the curing, that I should give my details to him and my mother did that, and the man requested for items for the cure my mother provide everything to him on the evening of it my mother call me and inform me about the good news that me and my little daughter should go for test, am now negative through this man thanks doctor you can call him or email him now through dr.asemota.herbal.spelltemple@gmail.com or visit him at his website at http://dr-asemota-home-of-solution.webs.com/

  • https://www.facebook.com/itua.blssinge benji

    It is no longer news that the Acquired immune deficiency syndrome /Human Immuno Virus (HIV/AIDS) is increasing by the day. The fear is that many people living with the sickness are scared of saying it because of the stigma that comes along with it.
    I am bold enough among many others to state that there is now a potent cure to this sickness but many are unaware of it. I discovered that I was infected with the virus 8yrs ago, after a medical check-up. My doctor told me and I was shocked, confused and felt like my world has crumbled. I was dying slowly due the announcement of my medical practitioner but he assured me that I could lead a normal life if I took my medications (as there was no medically known cure to HIV).
    I went from churches to churches but soon found that my case needed urgent attention as I was growing lean due to fear of dying anytime soon.
    In a bid to looking for a lasting solution to my predicament, I sought for solutions from the voodoo world. I went online and searched for every powerful trado-medical practitioner that I could severe, cos I heard that the African Voodoo Priests had a cure to the HIV syndrome. It was after a little time surfing the web that I came across one DR.Asemota powerful African Voodoo Priest), who offered to help me at a monetary fee. I had to comply as this was my final bus-stop to receiving a perfect healing. My last resolve was to take my life by myself, should this plan fail. Alas! it worked out well. He gave my some steps to follow and I meticulously carried out all his instructions.
    Last month, 13 may, 2014, to be precise, I went back to the hospital to conduct another test and to my amazement, the results showed that ” I am NEGATIVE”.
    You can free yourself of this HIV virus by consulting this great African Voodoo Priest via this e-mail: dr.asemota.herbal.spelltemple@gmail.com or visit him at his website at http://dr-asemota-home-of-solution.webs.com/

  • https://www.facebook.com/itua.blssinge benji

    A great thanks to DR.Asemota the man that help me when i was very sickness, i was a HIV positive and my little daughter I have try all my possible best to get cure but I couldn’t come to my point, am from Nigeria but am in USA I have go to different hospital but no cure, when it now getting worse I inform my people in my country they feel bad, and said there is a cure in my country that DR.Asemota have cure for the HIV I was very happy to hear, I ask what can I do for me to get cure my mother told me I should hold on that she will inform the doctor about the problem on the next day my mother call me and tell me, what the man requested for the curing, that I should give my details to him and my mother did that, and the man requested for items for the cure my mother provide everything to him on the evening of it my mother call me and inform me about the good news that me and my little daughter should go for test, am now negative through this man thanks doctor you can call him or email him now through dr.asemota.herbal.spelltemple@gmail.com or visit him at his website at http://dr-asemota-home-of-solution.webs.com/

  • https://www.facebook.com/itua.blssinge benji

    i am from USA, I wish to share the testimony of life experience with the general public about what this priest has just done for me, this DR. Asemota has just brought back my Lost hope to me with his great powers, I was infected with HIV/AIDS during my youth camp in Tobago. i never notice it until I meet this man David Morgan . We both love each other and we plane to get married. I Was surprise when we go for HIV/AIDS test, and i was tested positive. The man was so disappointed in me and was very confused because of what happened, I wanted to kill myself, but a friend of mine told me not to worry that I still have life to live. She ask me one day to followed her to the cyber cafe, when we get there, I decided search for the best way to live with HIV/AIDS, that was when i saw a testimonies from marain adasine on how a great priest heal her of HIV/AIDS. i decided to email contact the man, then you won’t believe this when i Contacted this Dr on my problems, he told me what I needed to do and how to do it, he gave me 2days to go back for the test again, I go back to the same hospital and have the same test, but the HIV/AIDS positive change to negative. I didn’t believed the doctor’s report, I went to another hospital, the same result, the greatest surprise is that, the man who left me for 2months came looking for me and said he could find it easy doing anything without me. I promise to testify and share the testimony on the internet and everywhere I go.cause the miracle that Dr Asemota did for me was wonderful it even berfunes my expectations,to me I will keep on shearing this testimony until my oldest age. Inside and outside me is full of great joy. I am ready to tell the whole world about this great Dr, because he did it for me and i believe he will do it for others who need his help. you can as well email him at: dr.asemota.herbal.spelltemple@gmail.com or visit him at his website at http://dr-asemota-home-of-solution.webs.com/

  • https://www.facebook.com/itua.blssinge benji

    i am so happy to be here to share my great testimony to the world about how i was flee from the bondage of hiv disease, i was diagnosed in the year 2010 since them i was feel uncomfortable because there was no way out for me to be cured, i have pass many ways many hospitals and many churches in this earth, but there was no one ton help me out until one day a friend of my told me that she saw many testimonies on internet when she was browsing, she told me how many peoples were giving testimonies about dr.asemota that he has helped a lot of people in this earth, so i quickly told her that she should give me the site which she did and when i searched it on net i saw many testimonies about him myself soA i contacted him, he giver me some guild-lines and also sent me some medications which i will be taking he told me that if i take the medications for two days i will get my cure, so after the two days i went to the hospital to test myself unbelievable the test was negative, i quickly called him and thanked him and also that’s why am here to also say more good news about him. so you also can contact him at dr.asemota.herbal.spelltemple@gmail.com or visit him at his website at http://dr-asemota-home-of-solution.webs.com/

  • rose

    I was been suffering hardshiply from HIV/AIDS since 9yrs now, and i happen to have 2 kids for my husband, and now we cannot proceed to have another kids all because of my disease and now i have do all what a human like i and my husband can do just to get my disease healed, i have went to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever help, until i melt a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by Miss Marilyn about how this powerful traditional doctor help her get cured of the disease (HIV-AIDS) ” my fellow beloved” i firstly taugh having a help from a spiritual traditional healer was a wrong idea, but i think of these, will i continue to stress on these disease all day when i have someone to help me save my life?” so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email address at drolorispiritualtemple@gmail.com , so after i have mailed him of helping get my disease cured, i respond to me fast as possible that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor which i firstly claimed him to be. So after all set has been done, he promise me that i will be healed but on a condition that i provide him some items and obeyed all his oracle said. I did all by accepting his rancorous fact and only to see that the following week Dr olori mail me on my mail box that my work is successfully done with his powers, i was first shocked and later arise to be the happiest woman on earth after i have concluded my final test on the hospital by my doctor that i am now HIV- Negative. My papers for check are with me and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and power.
    With these i must to everyone who might seek for any-help, either for HIV cure or much more to contact him now at these following email now,
    Email: drolorispiritualtemple@gmail.com
    ” sir thank you so much for your immediate cure of my disease, i must say for curing my disease, i owe you in return. Thanks and be blessed sir.
    His Email address is:
    drolorispiritualtemple@gmail.com or call me on this +2349035304819,,

  • Kelly Rudi

    Please help me thank Dr abiola for his good hple.i really believe HIV has
    no cure I was HIV positive for 6year plus before I come across a comment
    about Dr abiola that he have cure to any disease and virus but when I saw
    it i have it in mind that he can’t cure HIV I just decided to give a try I
    contact him luckily to me he said yes but I don’t believe him I think it
    was a scam or some thing like that but I still hold on to see the work of
    Dr abiola if he is saying the true, he ask for different thing and some
    question about me I give him all the details he needed and I waited to see
    his reply to my problem. After all the things is done he ask me to go for
    check up I went for hiv test I cant believe i became hiv negative thanks to
    Dr abiola for helping me cure my disease. if you need help of any kind you
    can contact him now with his Email at …deadly.diseases.cure@hotmail.com

  • Kelly Rudi

    Please help me thank Dr abiola for his good hple.i really believe HIV has
    no cure I was HIV positive for 6year plus before I come across a comment
    about Dr abiola that he have cure to any disease and virus but when I saw
    it i have it in mind that he can’t cure HIV I just decided to give a try I
    contact him luckily to me he said yes but I don’t believe him I think it
    was a scam or some thing like that but I still hold on to see the work of
    Dr abiola if he is saying the true, he ask for different thing and some
    question about me I give him all the details he needed and I waited to see
    his reply to my problem. After all the things is done he ask me to go for
    check up I went for hiv test I cant believe i became hiv negative thanks to
    Dr abiola for helping me cure my disease. if you need help of any kind you
    can contact him now with his Email at …deadly.diseases.cure@hotmail.com
    ,

  • Kelly Rudi

    Please help me thank Dr abiola for his good hple.i really believe HIV has
    no cure I was HIV positive for 6year plus before I come across a comment
    about Dr abiola that he have cure to any disease and virus but when I saw
    it i have it in mind that he can’t cure HIV I just decided to give a try I
    contact him luckily to me he said yes but I don’t believe him I think it
    was a scam or some thing like that but I still hold on to see the work of
    Dr abiola if he is saying the true, he ask for different thing and some
    question about me I give him all the details he needed and I waited to see
    his reply to my problem. After all the things is done he ask me to go for
    check up I went for hiv test I cant believe i became hiv negative thanks to
    Dr abiola for helping me cure my disease. if you need help of any kind you
    can contact him now with his Email at …deadly.diseases.cure@hotmail.com

  • http://goodguyswag.com/10-ways-to-win-a-girls-heart jane

    DR Okoko is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Dr Okoko, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing DR Okoko gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: okokoherbalhivcure@gmail.com or call him on his cell phone number on :+2347053728736

  • Christina Perez

    this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepare the herb for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of the two week, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also HIV positive to the Dr, after the treatment she was also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email address, dr.shakaspellhome@gmail.com do email him he is a great man. the government is also interested in this DR, thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work thanks

  • Christina Perez

    I am indeed very happy for my life; I never thought that I will
    live on earth before the year runs out. I have been suffering from a
    deadly disease (HIV) for the past 3 years now; I had spent a lot of
    money going from one places to another, from churches to churches,
    hospitals have been my every day residence. Constant checks up have been
    my hobby not until this faithful day, I was searching through the
    internet, I saw a testimony on how DR. ZAKI helped someone in curing his
    HIV disease, quickly I copied his email which is
    dr.zakiherbalhome@gmail.co
    m just to give him a test

    I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he
    told me that he is going to provide the herbal to me, which he did, then
    he asked me to go for medical checkup after some days after using the
    herbal cure, I was free from the deadly disease, he only asked me to
    post the testimony through the whole world, faithfully am doing it now,
    please brothers and sisters, he is great, I owe him in return. if you know
    are having a similar problem just email him on
    dr.zakiherbalhome@gmail.com.

  • Garcia Andrew

    I want to say hello to the world at large, I am very grateful for the good deeds DR. AIRHOHO did for me, I was a HIV patient, everything went bad for me, I couldn’t do things with my friends anymore, I loosed my job, I loosed everything, I was even waiting for death itself, I went searching on the internet I saw many testimonies on how different spell casters helped people in curing their deadly diseases, I collected one spell caster’s email, which DR. AIRHOHO I emailed him and he answered me, I told him all problems, he ask me not to worry, that I will be free from the deadly disease, which I did, he casted the spell, and told me that he will send a holy water to me through courier services, I was surprised, because he did not mention it to me before, I paid for the courier delivery service, I got a holy water, he asked me to drink it which I did and he asked me to go for a medical check-up in a hospital, I went to the hospital I went for a HIV test, I was tested HIV negative, I was shocked, I asked myself, “is there still good helpers out there”? I promised to share my testimony to the whole world, I’m now free, I have a better job, if you are passing through pains you need help you can share your problems to DR. AIRHOHO BREEZ AT EMAIL airhohobreezspellcaster@gmail.com OR CALL +2348155166695

  • Mrs Johnson Ellen

    My Name are Mrs Johnson Ellen am from Texas city in USA. i want to share to the world how Dr Yaro helped me cure my Hiv/Aids with his herb i never believe it will work because i was introduce to him by my friend who was cure of Hiv/Aids by Dr Yaro. so i will tell you all who is looking for a cure to their Hiv/Aids, he took research before he could finally get the solution to it. thank God today am a beneficiary to these cure and i went back to the hospital after three (3) months of taking the herb and i was negative, and he also cure any kind of cancer without any surgrey and he heal with natural herb. please i urge you to contact him now through his email addrress:Traditionalherbalist@hotmail.com

  • UPDATE

    Hi, I work in a communication company I want to share my testimony to the world, my name is williams clara, i am from united kingdom in Belfast north Ireland, I was a stripper in a club I got effected with HIV due to the nature of my job, In April 15 2013 i was tested positive to HIV, This is not design to convince you but its just a personal health experience . I never taught doctor NATHAN could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing herb spell, i have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i came across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of this great powerful healing spell doctor ,I wonder why he is called the great papa NATHAN, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and so i did all the things he asked me to do,He ask me to buy some herbs and which I did for my cure,only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing doctor NATHAN gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too on his email:dr.oyalospellhome@gmail.com

  • Ngozi Okechukwu

    Hi Everyone, i am just so happy to share my Experience on how Dr. Okpoko cured my HIV infection just with his herbal cure!
    I was HIV positive and i thought all hope was lost, one day i was on an internet research on more about HIV cure, and i saw someone testifying about how Dr.Okpoko cure him and his wife.
    so i contacted Dr.Okpoko and he was really caring and loving. he also do cast HIV cure spell on HIV patients, but i will advice you to apply for the herbal cure if you contact him.
    i really am so happy that am cured from HIV, and i wish to express my heart felt joy to you all!
    if you need the service of the great Dr. you can email him on his email dr.okpokospellhome@hotmail.com or call him on +2347066759784..

  • Ngozi Okechukwu

    Hi Everyone, i am just so happy to share my Experience on how Dr. Okpoko cured my HIV infection just with his herbal cure!
    I was HIV positive and i thought all hope was lost, one day i was on an internet research on more about HIV cure, and i saw someone testifying about how Dr.Okpoko cure him and his wife.
    so i contacted Dr.Okpoko and he was really caring and loving. he also do cast HIV cure spell on HIV patients, but i will advice you to apply for the herbal cure if you contact him.
    i really am so happy that am cured from HIV, and i wish to express my heart felt joy to you all!
    if you need the service of the great Dr. you can email him on his email dr.okpokospellhome@hotmail.com or call him on +2347066759784..

  • John Park

    rat hank to Dr.alabokun for his good work I really believe HIV have cure I was
    HIV positive over since 1year plus before I come across a comment
    dr.alabokun that he have cure to any disease and virus but when I saw it
    i have it in mind that he can’t cure HIV I just decided to give a try I
    contact him that night lucky to me he said yes but I don’t believe him I
    think it was a scam or some thing like that but I still hold on to see
    the work of dr.alabokun if he is saying the true he ask for different
    things and some question about me I give him all the detail he needed
    and I wait to see his reply to my problem all the things is done he ask
    me to go for check up I went for hiv test I cant believe I was negative
    the medical doctor was surprise and doctor even ask for dr alabokun
    email which i give to him, he he is help people that contact him also he
    can still help you on your cure thanks Dr.alabokun for helping me for
    the cure at this young age if you need help contact him now dralabokun@gmail.com or contact +2348071145063

  • annonimous

    i want to thank Dr Oko the solution of my sickness, i was suffering from hiv for more than 2 years, i have tried several drugs but no cure, until the day i was searching the Internet for help,i come across a testimony of a girl who said that Dr Oko has cure her of her hiv at 1st i thought it was a joke and scam but i said let me just contact him, that was how i contacted and he told me not to worry that i should have faith that i will be heal after using his herbal medicine, so he told me what to do and i did it, he gave me his herbal medicine and directed me of how i will be using the medicine, i did everything he told me, after 2 weeks i went to the hospital to do some check up to my greatest surprise all my sickness are gone,i don’t really know how i will appreciate this man but i will keep sharing what he did for me to the world till i die. so anyone that is in need of his herbal medicine should contact him now on his email address: solutionhome@outlook.com i am telling you this cause he has cure my sickness. once more i say a very Big thanks to you Dr Oko actually you are really a solution to all problem. my people out there who is suffering from any sickness there is no time to waste hurry up and contact him here. solutionhome@outlook.com
    Mrs Candy Noelly from USA

  • Evelyn

    i was tested HIV positive 2006 and since then i have been battling with this sickness, not until i came across this testimony online about this spiritual healer and decide to try it out. after taking his medication for two weeks, i receive and email from him i should go for test and to God grace i was tested HIV negative, all the illness was gone, you too can contact him via email. olufalayespellhome@gmail.com

  • John Park

    Good morning everyone, my name is Dickson from USA, I have been suffering from
    HIV/Aids for over 4years now, and suddenly, i have spent all my money all to make sure
    i get healthy all day, but happily, last month January 12th 2013, I came in contact

    with a traditional doctor also known as a chief priest on a newspaper who is called Dr
    drcubatemple@gmail.com who has help much people to cure their aids disease, firstly i taught it was a

    joke until i contacted him ” drcubatemple@gmail.com ” and he said that if i am ready

    for this work, i told him yes, and he collected my details and told me that after he
    has finished consulting his oracle he will run back to me on when to go for a medical
    check up, i was unhealthy ling surprise. And truly last week Monday DR CUBA called me

    to quickly go for a medical checkup, which I did, only to find out that I was not with
    any HIV disease anymore, my friends and families who left me before run back to me. I
    now found out that God in Heaven is using this man to bless and heal us all, he is a

    great and powerful man, again I say to you sir, that God Almighty will uplift you and
    your great work you did for I and other people. Please i will sincerely advice all HIV
    patient to contact this great powerful man called Dr CUBA for your solutions now at

    drcubatemple@gmail.com he will help you on your HIV
    problems…. drcubatemple@gmail.com or call doctor +2347038965900,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

  • John Park

    t hanks to Dr.alabokun for his good work I really believe HIV have cure I was
    HIV positive over since 1year plus before I come across a comment
    dr.alabokun that he have cure to any disease and virus but when I saw it
    i have it in mind that he can’t cure HIV I just decided to give a try I
    contact him that night lucky to me he said yes but I don’t believe him I
    think it was a scam or some thing like that but I still hold on to see
    the work of dr.alabokun if he is saying the true he ask for different
    things and some question about me I give him all the detail he needed
    and I wait to see his reply to my problem all the things is done he ask
    me to go for check up I went for hiv test I cant believe I was negative
    the medical doctor was surprise and doctor even ask for dr alabokun
    email which i give to him, he he is help people that contact him also he
    can still help you on your cure thanks Dr.alabokun for helping me for
    the cure at this young age if you need help contact him now dralabokun@gmail.com or contact +2348071145063./

  • kunzima

    ONE day God will hear our prayers.

  • John Park

    Hello viewers all over the world I am Robert sandra, I want to testify
    of what DRALABOKUN do for me. i was having a very notorious and serious
    sickness called HIV i contacted these infection from my ex husband and
    was very in lost of hope i never believed i was going to be cured until i
    meant these great man called DRALABOKUN who God send to help me cure my
    sickness . just a few moment with these great man he cured my infection
    i want you to know that all hope is not lost until every thing is done
    if you also have these following infections contact these email DRALABOKUN@GMAIL.COM OR +2348071145063

    HIV/aids
    typhoid fever
    gonorrhea
    lancer fever.
    epilency.
    lung cancer./
    and
    also these man can also help you in giving you a very good help just
    give him a try and your problems will be solved just a contact with
    him.once again here is his email dralabokun@gmail.com. all call him +2348071145063 or thanks to dralabokun. Goodluck……….

  • micheal

    SON’S/DAUGHTER’S GET BACK TO ME IF YOU ARE FACING ANY CHALLENGES`MY GOD IS A GOD OF SALVATION,MY SPELL CASTING IS LONG AND LASTING SPELL FOR THOSE THAT BELIEVES,THAT[MIRACLES,MAGIC] WORKS. MY SPELL WORK IS 100% GUARANTY
    AND IT LAST FOR EVER WITHOUT ANY BAD EFFECT AND YOU HAVE TO BE VERY
    FAST ABOUT IT,IF YOU HAVE ANY PROBLEMS, BECAUSE ALL I NEED IS YOUR HAPPINESS AND MY GOOD NAME TO BE TESTIFY TO THE WORD, ONCE I GET THE ITEMS NEEDED FOR YOUR PROGRESS AND HEALING YOU HAVE NOTHING TO
    WORRY ABOUT AND YOU WILL FIND ALL YOU HEART DESIRE IN MY TEMPLE OKAY .IF YOU ARE SUFFERING FROM THE FOLLOWING AND YOU NEED A GREAT SPELL CASTER CONTACT VIA GMAIL[jazashangospellhome@gmail.com or VIA HOTMAIL [jazashangospellhome@outlook.com
    Area’s OF SPECIALIZING
    love spell
    marriage spell
    divorce spell
    (1) If you want your ex back.
    (2) If you always have bad dreams.
    (3) If you want to be promoted in your office.
    (4) If you want women/men to run after you.
    (5) If you want a child.
    (6) If you want to be rich.
    (7) If you want to tie your husband/wife to be yours forever.
    (8) If you need financial assistance.
    (9) How you been scammed and you want to recover you lost money.
    (10) If you want to stop your divorce.
    (11) If you want to divorce your husband.
    (12) If you want your wishes to be granted.
    (13) Pregnancy spells to conceive baby
    (14) Guarantee you win the troubling court cases & divorce no matter how what stage
    (15) Stop your marriage or relationship from breaking apart.
    (16) If you have any sickness like (H I V), (CANCER) or any sickness.
    (17) If you need prayers for deliverance for your child or yourself.
    (18)are having legs or joint pain,that is making you not to walk well
    (19)weapon spell,such as [GUNS,CUTLASS,KNIFE,AXE AND BOTTLE]
    [20]do you have LEGS OR JOINT PAINS
    Once again make sure you contact him if you have any problem he will help you. contact him immediately viA[jazashangospelltemple@gmail.com]OR jazashangospellhome@outlook.com

    WAITING TO HEAR FROM YOU.
    MOTTO;PROVIDE WHAT I NEED,THEM YOU SHALL GET YOU HEART DESIRES

  • micheal

    MY SON’S/DAUGHTER’S GET BACK TO ME IF YOU ARE FACING ANY CHALLENGES`MY GOD IS A GOD OF SALVATION,MY SPELL CASTING IS LONG AND LASTING SPELL FOR THOSE THAT BELIEVES,THAT[MIRACLES,MAGIC] WORKS. MY SPELL WORK IS 100% GUARANTY
    AND IT LAST FOR EVER WITHOUT ANY BAD EFFECT AND YOU HAVE TO BE VERY
    FAST ABOUT IT,IF YOU HAVE ANY PROBLEMS, BECAUSE ALL I NEED IS YOUR HAPPINESS AND MY GOOD NAME TO BE TESTIFY TO THE WORD, ONCE I GET THE ITEMS NEEDED FOR YOUR PROGRESS AND HEALING YOU HAVE NOTHING TO
    WORRY ABOUT AND YOU WILL FIND ALL YOU HEART DESIRE IN MY TEMPLE OKAY .IF YOU ARE SUFFERING FROM THE FOLLOWING AND YOU NEED A GREAT SPELL CASTER CONTACT VIA GMAIL[jazashangospellhome@gmail.com or VIA HOTMAIL [jazashangospellhome@outlook.com
    Area’s OF SPECIALIZING
    love spell
    marriage spell
    divorce spell
    (1) If you want your ex back.
    (2) If you always have bad dreams.
    (3) If you want to be promoted in your office.
    (4) If you want women/men to run after you.
    (5) If you want a child.
    (6) If you want to be rich.
    (7) If you want to tie your husband/wife to be yours forever.
    (8) If you need financial assistance.
    (9) How you been scammed and you want to recover you lost money.
    (10) If you want to stop your divorce.
    (11) If you want to divorce your husband.
    (12) If you want your wishes to be granted.
    (13) Pregnancy spells to conceive baby
    (14) Guarantee you win the troubling court cases & divorce no matter how what stage
    (15) Stop your marriage or relationship from breaking apart.
    (16) If you have any sickness like (H I V), (CANCER) or any sickness.
    (17) If you need prayers for deliverance for your child or yourself.
    (18)are having legs or joint pain,that is making you not to walk well
    (19)weapon spell,such as [GUNS,CUTLASS,KNIFE,AXE AND BOTTLE]
    [20]do you have LEGS OR JOINT PAINS
    Once again make sure you contact him if you have any problem he will help you. contact him immediately viA[jazashangospelltemple@gmail.com]OR jazashangospellhome@outlook.com

    WAITING TO HEAR FROM YOU.
    MOTTO;PROVIDE WHAT I NEED,THEM YOU SHALL GET YOU HEART DESIRES

  • micheal

    Hello………
    my name is Mrs MARIAN CANDY,i am from CANADA,i am happily
    married and blessed with kids,I am a hair dresser,why my husband is a taxi driver, on december 28st 2019 me
    and my husband embank on a trip to france,on our way back,we had a terrible
    accident,that took my husband’s life,while i was rushed to the hospital,by
    god grace,i was still living,after a year and seven month,when my husband
    were passed away,a man came to my house,and ask me to get married to him,
    unknown, that he was HIV positive and i never bordered to conduct a check
    up test with him,before,i accepted him into my life,why,because,he was so
    cute,gentle and handsome young man,he was so caring.i never look at
    him,like one that would be hiv positive.after two year of our marriage,my
    body system began to weak up,all day i feel dizzy and lazy,and i began to
    lose weight as well, so i went for a check up test ,for
    [fever,hiv/aid,malaria],the result, show me that, i am HIV positive.so i
    was afraid,that,i would die,so, i were running from hospitals,churches and
    native doctors,searching for cure, because i didn’t want to die.one day i
    went to a pastor’s house,i told him my problem;as i was telling the pastor
    my problem, there was one man which was with us,which i never look at his
    face,the pastor prayed for me,on my way out , this same man,who was siting
    with us,called me,i was like asking myself why this man was calling me, so
    i just manage to wait to hear out what he will say,he told me that,he will
    like to introduce me to this spell caster man, his name is JAZA SHANGO,SO
    i JUST SAID thanks and leaved,i never wanted to go and see this man called JAZA SHANGO,but a mind,ask me to go for a try,so i went there,i meant him and i explain everything to him,he cast a spell on me and he told me,after two weeks,i should go for a hiv check up test again,after two weeks,i went for the hiv test,which the result shows me that i am now HIV NEGATIVE,i was like mad at the hospital,very happy…..if you have any problem you are facing now…..THIS DOCTOR,HE WANT THE WORLD’S HAPPINESS AND HIS NAME TO BE TESTIFY,TO THE WORLD ABOUT HIS GREAT POWERS

    HE IS SPECIALIZING IN THE FOLLOWING SPELL.
    love spell
    marriage spell
    divorce spell
    (1) If you want your ex back.
    (2) If you always have bad dreams.
    (3) If you want to be promoted in your office.
    (4) If you want women/men to run after you.
    (5) If you want a child.
    (6) If you want to be rich.
    (7) If you want to tie your husband/wife to be yours forever.
    (8) If you need financial assistance.
    (9) How you been scammed and you want to recover you lost money.
    (10) If you want to stop your divorce.
    (11) If you want to divorce your husband.
    (12) If you want your wishes to be granted.
    (13) Pregnancy spells to conceive baby
    (14) Guarantee you win the troubling court cases & divorce no matter how what stage
    (15) Stop your marriage or relationship from breaking apart.
    (16) If you have any sickness like (H I V), (CANCER) or any sickness.
    (17) If you need prayers for deliverance for your child or yourself.
    (18)are having legs or joint pain,that is making you not to walk well
    Once again make sure you contact him if you have any problem he will help you. contact him immediately via[ JAZASHANGOSPELHOME@GMALL.COM]OR [JAZASHANGOSPELLHOME@OUTLOOK.COM]

    WAITING TO HEAR FROM YOU; FROM JAZA SHANGO

  • Mabel Ike

    I have been suffering from HIV/AIDS since 6years now, and i have a
    kid for my husband, and now we cannot continue to have any other child
    again because of my disease. I have gone to several places to seek for
    help yet nobody could help, until i met a comment on the daily news
    paper that was commented by a lady named Britney on how this powerful
    herbal doctor helped her get cured of her disease HIV-AIDS. Firstly i
    thought seeking help from an African doctor was a wrong idea, but i said
    to myself, will i continue to live with this disease all my life when i
    have heard that somebody like me was healed and saved from the same
    HIV/
    AIDS, I said it’s
    not my portion to remain in this my condition. so i contacted him
    through his Email address at (alhajimusaherbaltemple@hotmail.com), so after i have mailed him, he responded to me after some
    hours after and he said to me that i should not be afraid, that he is a
    truthful and powerful doctor which i firstly claimed him to be because
    of what i read about him before i contacted him. So he promised me that i
    will be healed but there are some items needed to prepare the herbal
    medicine and obeyed all that he said because am the one in need of help
    not him. I did all by accepting his Words, Some weeks of taking his
    herbal medicine i notice some changes in my body system and i went for
    check up the day he asked me to go for check up to confirm if the
    sickness was still there or not, to my greatest surprise i could not
    find any sickness on my body. Firstly i was shocked, i mean it was like a
    joke to me and later i arise to be the happiest woman on earth after i
    have concluded my final test on the hospital by my doctor that i am now
    HIV- Negative. My papers for check are with me and now i am so happy and
    glad for his miraculous work over my life. With these i must tell
    everyone who might seek for any help, either for HIV cure or much more,
    so contact him now on his private Email: alhajimusaherbaltemple@hotmail.com He has done mine, he can also do yours.I will never forget the the happiness you brought back into my life.

  • Brown Mark

    My name is Brown Mark and am from USA,let me share this testimony to the world to hear about him too this man really exit I was HIV positive over 6year I have being in medication and I try to look for cure to my problem and I go through internet doctor and I found a tradition named DR. CAFAI i contacted cafaispiritualtemple@yahoo.com for help he give me all his laws and rule that if I get cured I should write about him and that is what am doing now, this man ask for some information about me, which I give him this man cure me from HIV what a great man thank for your help when he get the information he told me that he is about to work on it 20 to 30 minute this man email me and told me what to do for the curing which I did after all the things needed for the cure is provide the man call me in 45mins later and tell me to go for test what a great day to me I was negative thanks Dr CAFAi you can through his email address,cafaispiritualtemple@yahoo.com or his phone number +234 7067607073

  • Brown Mark

    My name is Brown Mark and am from USA,let me share this testimony to the world to hear about him too this man really exit I was HIV positive over 6year I have being in medication and I try to look for cure to my problem and I go through internet doctor and I found a tradition named DR. CAFAI i contacted cafaispiritualtemple@yahoo.com for help he give me all his laws and rule that if I get cured I should write about him and that is what am doing now, this man ask for some information about me, which I give him this man cure me from HIV what a great man thank for your help when he get the information he told me that he is about to work on it 20 to 30 minute this man email me and told me what to do for the curing which I did after all the things needed for the cure is provide the man call me in 45mins later and tell me to go for test what a great day to me I was negative thanks Dr CAFAi you can through his email address,cafaispiritualtemple@yahoo.com or his phone number +234 7067607073
    .

  • gracerosemary

    Good day everyone, I have been suffering from Hiv/Aids for over 4years now, and suddenly, i have spent all my money all to make sure i get healthy all day, but happily, last month january 12th 2013, I came in contact with a traditional doctor also known as a chief priest on a newspaper who is called Dr okogbo who has help much people to cure their aids disease, firstly i taught it was a joke until i contacted him ” ‘dr.okogbospellhome@hotmail.com’ ” and he said that if i am ready for this work, i told him yes, and he collected my details and told me that after he has finished consulting his oracle he will run back to me on when to go for a medical check up, i was un healthyling surprise. And truly last week monday Dr okogbo called me to quickly go for a medical checkup, which I did, only to find out that I was not with any HiV disease anymore, my friends and families who left me before run back to me. I now found out that God in Heaven is using this man to bless and heal us all, he is a great and powerful man, again I say to you sir, that God almightly will uplift you and your great work you did for I and other people. Pls i will sincerely advice all Hiv patient to contact this great powerful man called Dr okogbo for your solutions now at ‘dr.okogbospellhome@hotmail.com he will help you on your Hiv problems…..email:’dr.okogbospellhome@hotmail.com

  • gracerosemary

    Good day everyone, I have been suffering from Hiv/Aids for over 4years now, and suddenly, i have spent all my money all to make sure i get healthy all day, but happily, last month january 12th 2013, I came in contact with a traditional doctor also known as a chief priest on a newspaper who is called Dr okogbo who has help much people to cure their aids disease, firstly i taught it was a joke until i contacted him ” ‘dr.okogbospellhome@hotmail.com’ ” and he said that if i am ready for this work, i told him yes, and he collected my details and told me that after he has finished consulting his oracle he will run back to me on when to go for a medical check up, i was un healthyling surprise. And truly last week monday Dr okogbo called me to quickly go for a medical checkup, which I did, only to find out that I was not with any HiV disease anymore, my friends and families who left me before run back to me. I now found out that God in Heaven is using this man to bless and heal us all, he is a great and powerful man, again I say to you sir, that God almightly will uplift you and your great work you did for I and other people. Pls i will sincerely advice all Hiv patient to contact this great powerful man called Dr okogbo for your solutions now at ‘dr.okogbospellhome@hotmail.com he will help you on your Hiv problems…..email:’dr.okogbospellhome@hotmail.com………..

  • Elizbeth Lawson

    (My Name is Elizbeth Lawson from united states
    …HIV has been ongoing in my family for
    long..I lost both parents to HIV and it is so much pain has not been
    able to get over. As we all know medically, there is no solution or cure
    for HIV and the cost for Medication is very expensive. Someone
    introduced me to a man (Native Medical Practitioner). I showed
    the man all my Tests and Results and I told him have already diagnosed
    with HIV and have spent thousands of dollars on medication. I said I
    will like to try him cause someone introduced me to him. He asked me
    sorts of questions and I answered him correctly. To cut the story short,
    He prepared some herbal medicine for me and he thought me how am going
    to use them all. At first I
    was skeptical but I just gave it a try. I was on his Medication for 3
    days and I used herbal medicine according to his prescription.
    That he will finish the rest himself. And I called him 3 days after, I
    arrived and I told him what is the next thing he said, he has been
    expecting my call. He told me to visit my doctor for another test.
    Honestly speaking, i never believe all he was saying until after the
    test when my doctor mention the statement that am, HIV negative and the
    doctor started asking me how do I do it….Am telling this story in case
    anyone may need this man’s help. He is the Great Dr EFE here is via
    email address drefesolutiontemple@gmail.com
    Thanks Regard…

  • james rosmary

    AM FULL WITH HAPPENESS AND JOY MY HIV SINCE 4YERAS HAVE BE CURE BY A MAN CALL DR OBOITE THANKS VERY MUCH Dr. oboite God will continue to bless you more abundantly,for the good works you are doing in peoples life, I will keep on writing and posting testimonies about you on the Internet, I’m Helen Tolbert, I was a HIV patient, I saw a blog on how Dr. oboite cured someone, I contacted him and also got my healing, kindly email him now on call +2348108060242 Or droboitespelltemple@gmail.com once againe thanks dr

  • tracy desmond

    HELLO, i want to share this wonderful testimony to the world as a whole in case there is some body in this same situation. i was diagnosed of HIV in the year 2009 until i meant testimony online by a woman with name tracy desmond about a man called Dr ogbefun, i was not too sure if it was real until i contacted him my self . I thought that there was never a cure for my deadly ailment but Dr ogbefun told me that his herbs could cure me, and then i decided to give him a try, he then told me that once i start taking his herbs, that it will only take me some days to be cured, i believed him and took the herb with faith. after he gave me the medication, i took it and i was feeling some new signs in my body and i decided to go for a test and the result stated that i was HIV negative, i was very happy and even called my pastor and told him about it, i am very happy that i am now HIV negative and i am also happy that i will not be celebrating this Christmas as an HIV patient as i have did for the past 4 years, so help me say a very big thank you to Dr ogbefun for saving me from the hands of the deadly ailment. if you are also in this type of situation and you are seeking for solution, seek no more for you have received the right information you have been wanting for a very long time in this type of issues you are very free to contact Dr. ogbfun today through his private email: drogbefunspelltemple@gmail.com or call him on his mobile number : +2347067607558. i strongly believe that he will help you out just as he did mine,

  • Natalie

    i have a miracle testimony to share with everyone, is the only lord who could ever get my HIV cured with his healing prophet saibaba who prayed for me, I have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, I always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day I was just browsing on the internet when I come across a great post of! jessy! who truly said that she was having a relationship problem with her husband which will lead to divorce and after the prophet prayed the marriage was settled, sometime I really wonder why people called him prophet saibaba I never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing I will never forget that anyone who contacted him is! always getting his or her healing in just believing and have faith after doing all he ask you, so I was amazed all the time I heard that from him, so I did all things only to see that i should do, all the strength that has left me before rush back and I becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so I went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said I am HIV negative, I am very amazed and happy about the healing from the lord through prophet saibaba gave to me, you can email him now for your own healing too at templesaibaba@yahoo.com

  • anonymous351

    DR OKO solutionhome@outlook.com is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Dr OKO, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him THROUGH HIS EMAIL ADDRESS(solutionhome@outlook.com), and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing DR OKO gave to me from the ancient part of his temple, you can email him now for your own healing too at: solutionhome@outlook.com
    WILSON

  • Joy Charles

    hello my name is SHANTEL i want to thank Dr prophet ekpe (prophetekpen@gmail.com) for healing me from HIV after i have tried every means to make sure i am healed, i contacted this man when i saw a testimony shared by a young lady on how this man cured him, then i also contacted him and told him everything that is happening to me, and he told me what i will provide and i gave him all that he required and he prepared the healing medicine for me and directed me on how i will be taking it daily, after i took this medicine for three weeks and i became cured, i want to use this medium to tell you that their is a solution to this sickness, kindly contact this man on his email : prophetekpen@gmail.com once more thank you for healing me.

  • Nicholas Williams

    Are you heart broken because you are infected with HIV, I am a doctor studied in India nd work there also for 6yrs before coming back to Italy, I am specialized in all type of sickness both HIV and all types of diseases. All you need to do is to email me on hivhealinghome@live.com

  • Dominic Helen Helen

    Join me celebrate for these great and perfect day which my lord god has done for using these great and powerful healing doctor called Dr. Jaja to heal my sickness HIV/AIDS which has been chocking me up for over 2 years now without solutions, i have seek for solutions online, and through hospital, they keep on giving me orientations about drugs that can ex-and my years. now Dr. Jaja has helped me to cure the disease out of my life through his herbs medicine, i we owe you greatly for healing me truly and to again, contact voodoosolutionhome@gmail.com for HIV. cure today: i can also help you with his contact number +2348140825681 or email him drodogunspeltemple@gmail.com

  • Elizabeth Moore

    Hello my name is elizabeth moore i live in frankfurt,Germany,Please help me thank dr.UTAKO for his good work I really believe HIV

    has no cure I was HIV positive over since 1 year plus before I came

    across a comment about dr.UTAKO that he has cured so any disease and virus

    but when I saw it i thought in mind that he can’t cure HIV I just

    decided to give IT A try I contact him that night lucky for me he said yes

    but I did not believe him I thought it was a scam or some thing but I still hold on to see the work of dr.utako if he was for real, he ask for different things and some questions about me I gave him

    all the detail he needed and I waited to see his reply to my problem

    after some time he sent me all the remedies i directs me on how to use them he ask me to go for check up after 7 days which i did, I could not believe It when i saw the test result that shows that i was hiv negative. all thanks to dr.utako for saving me

    from dying at this age. if you need help on any illness or disease contact him now. EMAIL:drutakotempleofspellcaster@gmail.com OR CALL HIM 07054419907.

  • Gurcharan Kaur

    I am Gurcharan Kaur from New York. I was in trouble when doctor told me that I have been diagnosed with HIV… I though about my children and my husband, I know my children will face a serious problem when I’m gone, I lost hope and I wept all day, but one day I was surfing the internet I found Dr. Oraede’s contact number. I called him and he guided me. I asked him for solutions and he started the remedies for my health. Thank God, now everything is fine, I’m cured by Dr. Oraede herbal medicine, I’m very thankful to Dr. Oraede and very happy with my hubby and children. email him on dr.oraedespellhome@hotmail.com; dr.oraedespellhome@gmail.com, call him on +2349038604218, email me on catwrightkaur@gmail.com http://www.dr-oraede.webs.com
    http://oraede-herbs-cure-hiv.blogspot.com

  • Emil Bouchard

    DR SK is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Dr SK, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing DR SK gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: dr.skhivhomefcure@gmail.com thank you sir for healing me from HIV. contact his phone number +2348158847627

  • lucia

    Please help me thank dr uroko for his good work I really believe HIV
    have cure I was HIV positive over since 1year plus before I come across a
    comment dr uroko that he have cure to any disease and virus but when I
    saw it i have it in mind that he can’t cure HIV I just decided to give a
    try I contact him that night lucky to me he said yes but I don’t
    believe him I think it was a scam or some thing like that but I still
    hold on to see the work of dr uroko if he is saying the true he ask for
    different thing and some question about me I give him all the detail he
    needed and I wait to see his reply to my problem after all the thing is
    done he ask me to go for check up I went for hiv test I cant believe I
    was negative thanks dr uroko for help me for not dying at this young
    age if you need help contact him now drurokospellcaster@gmailcom

  • lucia

    hello everyone,
    i don’t just know the reason why some people is
    finding it difficult to believe that there is a cure for HIV, i have
    been HIV+ since last three years with my girlfriend but today i am happy
    that i am HIV_ with herbal medicine of Dr uroko the great healer,i was
    browsing the internet searching for help when i came across a testimony
    shared by someone on how Dr uroko cure his HIV i was so much in need of
    getting his treatment but after all Dr uroko brought a smile
    to my face with his herbal medicine. i am so much happy today that we
    have someone like this great healer out there, so my people out there
    kindly contact this great heal;er on his email address:
    drurokospellcaster@gmailco please sir keep your good work cause there
    are people out there who is in need of your healing medicine.once more
    contact him now: drurokospellcaster@gmailcom

  • Isabella Williams

    I have been HIV positive for 6 years and long for the day to be free of this disease. I would love to be part of any trial that helped find the cure, i have an undetectable viral load and CD4 count of around 1100..
    I have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i came across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of this great powerful healing spell doctor ,I wonder why he is called the great Dr, ADUWAWA, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and so i did all the things he asked me to do,He ask me to buy some herbs and which I did for my cure,only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing doctor ADUWAWA gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too on his email: ( aduwawaspiritualtemple01@gmail.com ) or call him on +2348131195952,………………. I thank Dr, ADUWAWA.

  • Isabella Williams

    I have been HIV positive for 6 years and long for the day to be free of this disease. I would love to be part of any trial that helped find the cure, i have an undetectable viral load and CD4 count of around 1100..
    I have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i came across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of this great powerful healing spell doctor ,I wonder why he is called the great Dr, ADUWAWA, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and so i did all the things he asked me to do,He ask me to buy some herbs and which I did for my cure,only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing doctor ADUWAWA gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too on his email: ( aduwawaspiritualtemple01@gmail.com ) or call him on +2348131195952,………………. I thank Dr, ADUWAWA.

  • Jeffrey Dowling

    i was diagnosed with HIV/AIDS for over 5 years which made loose my job and my relationship with my fiance after he discovered that i was having HIV, he departed from me i tried all my best to make him stays with me, but neglected me until a friend of mine on Facebook from Singapore told me Great healer, who will restore my life back with his powerful healing spell, he sent me the email address to contact and i quickly contacted him, and he said my condition can solved, that he will treat the disease immediately only if i can accept trust him and accept his terms and condition, i Agreed because i was so much in need of help by all means, so i did all he want from me and surprisingly on Sunday last week He sent me a text, that i should hurry up to the hospital for a checkup, which i truly did, i confirm from my doctor that i am now ( HIV NEGATIVE) my eyes filled with tears and joy, crying heavily because truly the disease deprived me of many things from my life, This is a Miracle, Please do not en-devour to email dr.apetorkushrine@gmail.com or dr.apetorkushrine@hotmail.com for healing and solution or website: http://drapetorkushrine.webs.com/

    ,..,,,.,,

  • Dorothy Kimberly Thi

    Hey friends, I am John Dave Aubrey i want to use this medium to share with you all on this forum on how Dr Molemen was able to save me from the Deadly HIV Disease, I was infected with this Virus some years Back now, i have tried different means to get rid of this Virus but no one work out for me, to me i always had the faith that i was going to be healed one day, Some months Back now while i was surfing the Internet then i came across different testimonials on How Dr Molemen has helped someone cured his Motor Neurone Disease, and others also gave some amazing quotes on how they have been healed with the help of Dr Molemen Herbal Medicine.
    I contacted Dr Molemen on {drmolemenspiritualtemple@gmail.com} and i told him about my problem he told me not to worry that he was going to prepare some herbal herbs for me, after few days of communicating with Dr Molemen he told me what he needed to prepare the Herbal Medicine and that he was going to send the Medicine to my Home address, so i gave him my address and after some days i received the Herbal Medicine which he sent to me, i used it as i was directed and he told me to go for check up after some days, when i got to the Hospital they took my Blood for for test and my Doctor told me to come back for result on Friday, so on that very Friday i went to the Hospital and to my great surprise my Doctor told me that i was Hiv Negative and that the Virus was no longer in my body, i still did not believe until i went to several hospital for check up, the result they all gave me was as the same to my Doctor Result, Friends Today I” Aubrey is no longer HIV Positive,if you need his help kindly contact him on { drmolemenspiritualtemple@gmail.com or call his cell number at +2347036013351} I am happy for the change of my Health and i will be forever grateful to Dr Molemen.

  • Sevda Sevda

    HELLO
    Dear friends,
    All thanks to Dr molleye for curing my HIV positive to Negative, i do not have much to say but with all my life i will for ever be grateful to him and God Almighty for using Dr molleye to reach me when i thought it is all over, today am happy with my two kids and my husband after the medical doctor have confirmed my HIV status Negative,i have never in my life believed that HIV could be cure by any herbal medicine. so i want to use this means to reach other persons who have this disease by testifying the wonderful herbs and power of Dr molleye all is not lost yet, try and contact him by any means with his email: Drmolleyesplltemple@gmail.com

  • Sevda Sevda

    Hello,

    Dear friends i am form uk,

    How can I explain this to the world again that there is a man who can cure HIV/aids I was HIV over since 5year I have being into HIV drug I can’t anymore I decide to look for help then I found this woman post write about this great man DR. molleye telling people about how this man have cured he HIV I don’t believe that, because all I have in mind is HIV had no cure, thank god for my life today am HIV negative through the power of DR. molleye I contacted this man for help because who write about him drop an email of the man I pick the
    email and emailed him for the cure this man told me what to do about
    the cure well, am from Australia this man cast a curing spell on me and
    he told me that he will call me after the cure is done truly he did I
    was cured for 45mins spell what a wonderful man this DR. molleye if you
    need his cured just Email him now (drmolleyespelltemple@gmail.com) thank
    you once again the great DR. molleye for what you have done for me, if
    you are out there, since passing through any of this problems listed
    below:

    1) If you want your ex back.
    (2) if you always have bad dreams.
    (3) You want to be promoted in your office.
    (4) You want women/men to run after you.
    (5) If you want a child.
    (6) You want to be rich.
    (7) You want to tie your husband/wife to be
    yours forever.
    (8) If you need financial assistance.
    (9) Herbal care
    (10) if you want to cure your HIV contact how now with this Email address (drmolleyespelltemple@gmail.com).

  • Sevda Sevda

    HELLO
    Dear friends,
    All thanks to Dr molleye for curing my HIV positive to Negative, i do not have much to say but with all my life i will for ever be grateful to him and God Almighty for using Dr molleye to reach me when i thought it is all over, today am happy with my two kids and my husband after the medical doctor have confirmed my HIV status Negative,i have never in my life believed that HIV could be cure by any herbal medicine. so i want to use this means to reach other persons who have this disease by testifying the wonderful herbs and power of Dr molleye all is not lost yet, try and contact him by any means with his email: Drmolleyesplltemple@gmail.com

  • Susan Moore

    Greetings to everyone. I’m hereto appreciate dr okoh. Dr Okoh God will always continue to bless you more abundantly, for the good works you did in my life, I will always keep on writing good and posting my testimonies about you on the Internet, I’m Susan Moore from San Juan, Puerto Rico. I was tested HIV positive, I saw a blog on how Dr Okoh cured people, i did not believe but i just decided to give him a try, I contacted him and also got my healing, i am so happy. If you have any problem or you are also infected with any disease, contact him now with his Email: drokohspelhome@gmail.com

  • Janety Chilufya

    .
    After been in pain and sorrow for 2years and 11months, Dr Molemen was able to restore my life back with his herbal medicine, my good friends i have been Hiv positive for 2years and everyday of my life i cry to God as i was a mother of 2 cute kids who were looking up to me, I was taking my medication from the hospital, I also did some prayers to God that he should do some miracle in my life, my friends this is a life touching story i am sharing with you all on net today, Few Months ago i was browsing on net when i found some good testimonials about Dr Molemen Herbs, and someone recommended that he has cured Hiv by Dr Molemen, i always had faith that God could use someone to heal me, i contacted Dr Molemen and i told him concerning my problem he told me not to worry that with God all things are possible and also that he was going to prepare for me some herbal herbs which i am to take and he is going to send the medicine to me, well after all the guidance and medication from Dr Molemen he advice that i go for check again to see my status result and he assured me of good result, i was afraid at this point cause i never wanted someone to tell me again that i am positive, after 2days i went to the Hospital for check up and they said the result was to come out by Friday, at 11:00am on Friday the hospital Doctor called me and told me that the result was out and i am Negative, i was shocked and could not believe it, i immediately called Dr Molemen and told him about the good news he told me to rejoice and make sure i share my testimony with my friends and that is why i am doing this right now, friends you can contact Dr Molemen today on ( drmolemenspiritualtemple@gmail.com or ( dr.molemenspiritualtemple@yahoo.com) or call him on +2347036013351, friends Dr Molemen can help you solve any problem contact him now.

  • Alfie Lewis

    I am Alfie Lewis from luxembourg I Never believed i was ever going to be HIV Negative again,Dr Olori has given me reasons to be happy, i was HIV positive for 2years and all the means i tried for treatment was not helpful to me, but when i came on the Internet i saw great testimony about Dr Olori on how he was able to cure someone from HIV, this person said great things about this man, and advice we contact him for any Disease problem that Dr Olori can be of help, well i decided to give him a try, he requested for my information which i sent to him, and he told me he was going to prepare for me a healing portion, which he wanted me to take for days, and after which i should go back to the hospital for check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to me by Dr Olori i went back to the Hospital for check up, and now i have been confirmed HIV Negative, friends you can reach Dr Olori on any treatment for any Disease he is the one only i can show you all up to, reach him on email: droloriherbalcenter@gmail.com

    call him on +2349053311935 whatsapp him on +2349053311935

    THANKS TO DR OLORI FOR HIS HERBAL MEDICINE MAY GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS YOU

  • Katie Murray

    ”If only i knew earlier” is what keeps coming to my mind when i remember how much money and time i wasted with pills to stay healthy with a disease i just got cured within five days of my contact with alfredhealinghome@gmail.com, HIV is a common illness with the help of alfredhealinghome@gmail.com, https://web.facebook.com/Alfred-Healing-HOME-247086055664941/?fref=nf

  • Morgan Nelson

    Hello I’m Morgan Nelson by name, I’m here to share my testimony about Dr. Ben Herb Cure the great Herbalist, he has the cure to all manner of diseases, he cured my HIV disease, though I went through different website I saw different testimonies about different spell casters and herbalist, I was like: “Many people have the HIV cure why are people still suffering from it?” I thought of it, then I contact Dr. Ben Herb Cure via email, mrbenherbcure@gmail.com I didn’t believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Informations about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared the Herb (CURE) and sent it through FE Dex Online Courier Service for delivery, he gave my details to the Courier Office, they told me that 3-5 days I will receive the package and i took the medicine as prescribed by him and I went for check-up 2 weeks after finishing the medicine, I was tested HIV negative, if you are HIV positive do me a favour, Contact Dr. Ben Herb Cure and i  asure you 100% that you will get cured, when you contact him, make sure you tell him that I referenced you.. contact him via mail: mrbenherbcure@gmail.com