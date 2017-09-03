REST IN PEACE!: MaPecca death sparks social media storm

Peter Matika, Senior Life Reporter

THE DEATH of former Siyaya Arts group member, Tawanda ‘‘MaPecca’’ Moyo, who was shot in Bulawayo’s Emganwini suburb in July sparked a social media war last week, after he succumbed to wounds inflicted by the bullet that was lodged in his body.

Close friends and family took to social media to air their views about the circumstances that led to his death. MaPecca was shot by a malayitsha cum businessman, in a suspected love triangle, where he had tailed his wife from work in an endeavour to unmask the mystery man, who has since been identified as Oricious “Oros” Moyo. Nonetheless, in a statement to the police, the businessman, after shooting MaPecca made a report to the police that he had shot a man in an attempted robbery case.

A Facebook post by United Kingdom-based renowned Zimbabwean broadcaster Ezra Tshisa Sibanda, reached a boiling point, after people hung their dirty laundry in the fight for justice for MaPecca.

He posted: “Tawanda MaPecca Moyo, we won’t rest my brother till we get justice for you. We can’t as a society allow an innocent man to be shot and killed for nothing, just because he caught his . . . wife with her monstrous boss. The wife should simply confess, have compassion and make peace for the sake of their children. She should think big and strongly and help nail her killer boyfriend. How does she live with the knowledge that she and her boyfriend created lies to mislead people? She knows the truth hasn’t been told and a murderer might walk scot free, can’t she come to her senses and tell the truth . . . ”

The post immediately attracted the attention of his followers, including that of MaPecca’s wife’s sister Susan Suzy Banda, who came to her defence.

“So let the law take its course and keep quiet,” she said in her first response.

Tshisa’s post generated more views and comments thereafter:

Mzola Dube: “Is this case where the deceased confronted the culprit and the cheating wife in a car and was shot in the process? If that’s the case that’s the guy, I will try to get you some info from the guy who briefed me about this story he worked for the rival business guy, maybe he can give me something that can help.”

Mzola Dube went on to claim: “The guy is a known womaniser, he has gotten away with a lot more worse from what I heard . . . Ezra did you try to get in touch with the neighbours of the culprit coz from what l heard they were offering to help the deceased nail the culprit.”

Susan Suzy Banda: “Lawe Zola hambogeza sikhuluma labo brothers aba fine laa oEzra Tshisa Sibanda hayii wena mfana wenyaupe (Zola go take a bath we are talking to better placed brothers here not you druggies.)

Mzola Dube: “Susan, are you for real you attention seeking tramp and get your facts right, angisomfana you society trash. I believe the cheating wife should also be brought to the book as an accomplice to murder #Ezra.”

After those comments and more . . . where Susan was trashed by other Facebook users Susan, let all hell loose responding to some people.

Susan: “Kanti Sibongile imali yalawo matikiti okuya emazweni ayehamba ngayo wayeyithatha nga, ngoba umtwana wayezisebenzela even Siyaya sakhona lesi siyakwazi ukuthi wayezisebenzela hayi ukuthi uTawanda wayemgadisa. Indiza yikho lanamuhla ubeligcinele uTawanda wena unje uyakwazi ukuthi uTawanda ubesehlala egangeni sewaphiwa umadzimai ngoba uJakie denied ukungena i-church yabo umgcinenini wena Sibongile uTawanda suqamuka ku social media sihlobo sakhe esikhulu. (Sibongile, where was she getting the money to buy air tickets? She used to work, as well.

Even Siyaya members know that. That’s why she has been caring for Tawanda. Do you know that Tawanda was now living in the bush as a member of an apostolic faith church and had been given a wife from the church?

In the series of posts that she posted in response and defence to her sister, she made sensational claims that the two had been divorced for a few years and that her sister Jackie had been taking care of him as he was unemployed.

“I’m telling you to mind your own business, there was a lot that was going on, that you didn’t know bheka ezakho (focus on your own issues) leave the family and the law to settle this matter and stop perpetrating violence worse you in the UK don’t force people to take law into their own hands because bazobotshwa (they will be arrested) do you think all those people the officer’s magistrate and the law are stupid then if so they must follow you to the UK and study law afresh,” she fumed.

In a story published on Friday in our sister paper Chronicle, titled MaPecca’s wife sparks family feud, the wife is said to have told her husband’s family similar sentiments as that of her sister.

She claimed that they had been divorced but the family declined having any knowledge of the divorce.

Contrary to those statements, she, in a telephone interview accused the media of trying to destroy her relationship with MaPecca by interfering in their matters.

“How could you make me wait outside the hospital, had I known it was you people in there I would have made a scene. You have no right in talking to my husband. You left him in a critical condition, I don’t know what you were telling him there but whatever happens is all on you,” she said in a past article when the deceased disclosed that his wife was allegedly in a relation with her boss and had followed them to confront them on the issue when he got shot. -@peterkmatika