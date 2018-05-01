#RoilBAA: Voting platforms released for Byo awards

Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Online Reporter

ORGANISERS of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards have announced the voting platforms for the prestigious awards.

Voting started at 8am on Tuesday morning and is set to continue up to 23 May, three days before the awards.

According to a statement released by the organizers, people will be able to vote for their favourite artists via five different platforms, which are as follows;

  1. Whatsapp or Text to +263(0)777 934443
  2. First Like and then inbox the Bulawayo Arts Awards Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/ByoArtsAwards/

  1. First Follow and the inbox the Bulawayo Arts Awards Twitter Page:

https://twitter.com/ByoArtsAwards

  1. Via the Bulawayo Arts Awards website on the link: http://www.byoarts-awards.org/vote.php
  2. One can also download the new #RoilBAA Android App from the Google Store https://play.google.com/store and then vote.

All votes on Whatsapp, Text, Facebook and Twitter to follow the format;

#RoilBAA

Genre/Category: Music – Song of the Year

Artist/Act: Michael Jackson- Earth song

The new Android App can also be used to check the calendar of events leading up to the awards ceremony, see the nominees, vote, contacts and buy tickets.

Bulawayowood – Busisa Moyo’s dream for Bulawayo Arts Awards

