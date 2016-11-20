Sables end losing streak

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe…………………………………………….. (13) 38

Papua New Guinea………………………………….. (8) 11

THE national Fifteens rugby team – Sables – finally remembered how to win when they defeated Papua New Guinea 24-11 in their last match of the Regal Hotels Cup of Nations at King Park Stadium in Hong Kong yesterday.

Prior to yesterday’s victory, the Cyprian Mandenge coached Sables had lost nine matches in a row, a streak which started with a 80-6 drubbing at the hands of Namibia in Windhoek in August last year. They went on to lose all the matches in last year’s Cup of Nations in Hong Kong and also did not win their three matches in the Africa Cup Division 1A. In this year’s Cup of Nations in Hong Kong, the Sables were beaten 19-15 to Russia and then lost 38-11 to Hong Kong.

Against Papua New Guinea yesterday, loose forward Njabulo Ndlovu opened the scoring for Zimbabwe with an unconverted try. A penalty goal by fullback Lenience Tambwera and a try by wing Tafadzwa Chitokwindo had Zimbabwe lead 13-8 at halftime.

Tambwera booted in two penalty goals to put the Sables 19-8 in front just after the break. Wing Stephan Hunduza went over for an unconverted try for the Sables to lead 24-8.

Inside centre Riaan O’Neill crossed the whitewash with the conversion sailing in between the posts to put the Sables 31-11 ahead. Flank Andrew Rose scored another try which was converted to further stretch Zimbabwe’s lead and that was how things ended.

With yesterday’s win, the Sables finish third on the four team log standings with five points. Meanwhile, the Sables arrive home today.

Zimbabwe Sables against Papua New Guinea: Denford Mutamangira (captain), Tolerence Zishe, Brian Makamure, Tapfuma Parirenyatwa, Witness Mandizha, Biselele Tshamala, Andrew Rose, Njabulo Ndlovu, Tedious Dzandiwandira, Tichafara Makwanya, Stephan Hunduza, Riaan O’Neill, Gavin Nyawata, Tafadzwa Chitokwindo, Lenience Tambwera.

Reserves: Lawrence Cleminson, Irvine Nduwa, Lucky Sithole, Connor Pritchard, Kuziwakwashe Kazembe, Joshua Gando, Kudzai Mashawi, Lungile Tshuma.

@Mdawini_29