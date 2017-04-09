Schools get holiday lessons greenlight

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Apr 9, 2017 | 1350 views
Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango

Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango

Tinomuda Chakanyuka, Senior Reporter
THE Government has ruled out holiday lessons for non-examination classes, but has given the greenlight to schools to conduct vacation lessons for pupils that will sit for public examinations at the end of the year.

Examination classes are Grade 7, Form Four and Upper Sixth. A special dispensation has, however, been given to schools whose learning programmes were disturbed by floods early this year to conduct make-up lessons for all classes during the holidays.

In interview, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango said the Government policy allowed holiday lessons to be conducted only for examination classes. According to the policy, schools that intend to conduct holiday lessons are required to apply to the ministry beforehand. It could not be established, at the time of going to print, how many schools had sent their applications before schools closed. Schools closed on Thursday last week.

“Policy is very clear on that. Holiday lessons are for examination classes, if individual schools see it necessary.

Non-examination classes will not have holiday lessons,” she said.

Dr Utete-Masango said schools were not expected to charge exorbitant fees for the holiday lessons.

“The fees are almost regulated. It shouldn’t be anything over the top. The idea is for schools to meet expenses that come with running classes, not to make profit,” she said.

Dr Utete-Masango added that schools whose learning programmes were distrusted by floods will conduct lessons during the holiday to make up for lost time. She said provincial education directors in the affected provinces have since come up with learning programmes for the affected schools.

Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and Midlands provinces were the hardest hit by floods early this year, with hundreds of pupils missing classes owing to flooded rivers.

“PEDs in the affected provinces have since come up with programmes for make-up lessons for the affected schools. The PEDs best know which schools were affected and how long they were affected. The PED in Matabeleland North has already made submissions for her province. I know Midlands was also affected and they should be working on something,” said Dr Utete -Masango.

Thousands of pupils in the three provinces missed classes due to the floods which also destroyed infrastructure, including schools in their areas. The Government requires more than $8 million to repair classroom blocks and other related infrastructure that was damaged across the country by the rains received from last year until early this month. President Mugabe declared the floods a state of disaster.

@irielyan

>
Like it? Share it!

President to decide on Cde Sandi Moyo as woes mount

DRIVERS FACE JAIL: Cops to tame Easter traffic jungle: Crackdown on armed robbers

More Related News
charity charamba DRIVERS FACE JAIL: Cops to tame Easter traffic jungle: Crackdown on armed robbers

charamb Tinomuda Chakanyuka, Senior Reporter MOTORISTS who will be caught speeding during the Easter Holidays will not be ticketed on the spot but arrested, barred from continuing...

President Mugabe President to decide on Cde Sandi Moyo as woes mount

President Mugabe Vincent Gono THE fate of beleaguered Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Cde Nomthandazo Sandi Moyo’s continued stay in Government will be...

bosso mealie meal Latest: Bosso gets own mealie-meal brand

Highlanders secretary general Emmett Ndlovu (left) and Sunset Marketing Mufaro Msipa holding one of the Bosso Roller Meal packs at the club offices Mehluli Sibanda, Senior...

Dr Dokora ‘Shape up or ship out’: Ignorant teachers face early exit: Dokora cracks whip over new curriculum

Dr Dokora Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent THE Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Dr Lazarus Dokora, yesterday threatened teachers with early retirement...

  • The Observer

    What is clear to the majority of parents and learners is that the biggest barrier in the education sector today, is the lack of rationalistic ministry of education personnel, the calibre and quality of ministers and their subordinates (permanent secretaries) who have virtually destroyed the education sector! These are the most confused malcontents that this society has ever experienced since the attainment of independence, just stubborn characters with empty heads, inconsistent ideas and directives, while their own children are learning outside Zimbabwe. When shall sanity descend upon their mental faculties? You treat schools as your zombies. Surely, this curriculum, which is ineffectively implemented, with no resources, eish, these Dphl holders will prove how useless they are to our society!