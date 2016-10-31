Show of strength at Body Works Classics Mr Strongman

by Sunday News Online | Monday, Oct 31, 2016 | 26 views

strongman

Muscled men engaged in all sorts of stunts at the Body Works Gym Classics Mr Strongman competition held at Gifford High School in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Top left is Nathan Greenland the owner of Body Works who is also the sponsor of the competition engaging in an exhibition Farmers Walk together with Mr Zimbabwe Paul Goredema (top right). Bottom left is Prosper Saungweme flipping a tyre while Anik Rajah pushes a Madza B2500 truck (bottom right).

Saungweme (front) of Fitness Planet Gym in Harare was the overall Body Works Classics Mr Strongman after bench pressing 200 kilograms, lifted 240kg deadweight, was the fastest in pushing the car, in the Farmers Walk where the competitors ran for 60 metres with 140kg of weights and the tyre flip. The 26-year-old is the reigning Zimbabwe Strongest Man — Pictures by Nkosizile Ndlovu

DREAM SHATTERED: Tsholotsho derail Highlanders championship hopes

Bosso UK supporters chapter sets up interim structure

