SIMBAS BULLY SABLES!

Tinashe Kusema, Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (12) 22

Kenya. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(17) 41

Zimbabwe simply needs to get a little muscle into the team!

That was the biggest take away from the Zimbabwe Sables’ woeful performance against Kenya at Hartsfield Grounds yesterday, as the visitors emerged 41-22 victors.

It was the second defeat in a row for the home side, after last weekend’s 31-26 loss to Namibia, but the only difference this time was that Kenya completely bullied the Sables.

The visitors dominated in every department matching Zimbabwe speed and heart, which was visible missing this time, with brute strength. Two tries, from Simon Muiafu and Moses Amulasala, came from two moles that saw the visitors push Zimbabwe’s forwards for over 10-15 meters.

The rest of the five tries — from Davis Chenge, Goerge Nyambuya snd Wilson Opondo, were the resultant of shear brute force from the players.

Winger, Darwin Mukidza, put an exclamation mark on the Kenyans’ dominance with the boot, scoring two penalties and four conversions. In reply, Zimbabwe could only muster tries from Connor Pritchard, Hilton Mudariki and Takudzwa Kamandiro.

Flyhalf Tichafara Makwanya weighed in with two conversions and a penalty. A visibly irate Cyprian Mandenge, was at a loss of words after the match.

“I am speechless and no longer know what areas to work on. We knew the Kenyans were bigger than us, and going to dominate but the boys failed to follow instructions and stick to the game plan. We will no longer win this year’s Gold Cup, as the plan, but now have to concentrate on the next assignment, in Harare, and stay in the group,” he said.

His opposite number, Kenyan coach Jerome Paarwater, was not the least impressed with his side’s win too.

“This is not how we play; we don’t kick as much but when we saw we were overpowering Zimbabwe we had to adapt. I am glad that we won, but not pleased with the manner. We now have to concentrate on Namibia, who taught us a valuable lesson when they were caught unprepared by Zimbabwe last week, and hope we can walk away with a win. The main goal remains next year’s World Cup qualifiers and a win against Namibia will give us a psychological edge going into 2018,” he said.