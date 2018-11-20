Simona crowned Champion runner for 2018

Mandla Moyo, Sports Reporter

SIMONA is the winner of the 2018 Edition of the Champion Fillies Stakes Race held at Borrowdale Park Racecourse last Sunday.

The horse form the stable of Lisa Harris and ridden by the jockey of the moment, Calvin Habib, beat a lean field of three runners to deliver a $4 000 purse to her stable.

Simona in lane one needed just one minute 48.54 seconds to clear 1 800m.

Such was her dominance that she disappeared into the thin leaving the second placed runner Mia Finola to trail by four horses length.

For coming out the second best runner Mia Finola with jockey Brendon McNaughton of board picked up $1 600.

In total these two girls trained by Bridget Stidolp delivered $6 400 to their stable all collected from their dominance in race 6.

The other placed runners also returned to their stables with something in their saddle bags these are Solinski who did not disappoint after coming out of a 220 days lay off. They both collected $1 000 and $600 respectively

Results from other races

Race 1

1. 6 What A Day.

2. 8 Lady Carina.

3. 3 Edward Seventh.

4. 1 Flanders.

Race2

1. 2 Battle Cry.

2. 6 Switch Blade.

3. 4 The Catcher.

4. 5 Supa Memories.

Race 3

1. 6 Dusha

2. 3 Akon Cagua

3. 4 Red Pollard

4. 1 Yaqueen

Race 4

1. 6 It’s a True Story

2 2 Double Tap

3. 3 Yarraman

4. 7 Rebellious Queen

Race 5

1. 1 Wolves Among Sheep

2. 2 Christofle

3. 6 Magical Charm

4. 3 Bomber Pilot

Race 7

1. 2 Knuckleball

2. 3 Roman Discent

3. 4 Bugatti Blue

4. 5 Perfect Grace