Sisulu launches presidential campaign to ‘cleanse and save’ ANC

Sunday, Jul 23, 2017

Soweto — ANC presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu has broken with party tradition and launched a manifesto for her campaign to replace President Jacob Zuma.

Themed “It’s a must”, Sisulu launched the campaign yesterday at the historic Walter Sisulu square in Kliptown, where the Freedom Charter was adopted 62 years ago.

Her campaign invokes the spirits of ANC stalwarts Nelson Mandela, Oliver Tambo and her father Walter Sisulu.

She called on supporters to join her in a “must do” campaign to regain their values and the principles of the Freedom Charter, seen as the cornerstone of ANC policies and the foundation of the country’s constitution.

Huge banners stating “They didn’t struggle for this, Let’s recapture the right path”, with the faces of Mandela, Tambo and Sisulu, draped the walls inside and outside the hall in the square.

“We have to save the ANC; saving ANC is to save South Africa. Saving South Africa is saving all of us. Our lives and destiny are in the hands of the ANC,” Sisulu told a packed hall to loud cheers.

Last week, Sisulu, who is also the housing minister, officially accepted nomination for the presidency by branches in her home province of Eastern Cape ahead of the hotly contested ANC’s elective conference in December.

She is contesting the position with front runners Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and NEC member Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Other contenders for the top post are former treasurer general Mathews Phosa, current Treasurer general Zweli Mkhize and party’s head of policy Jeff Radebe. Official nomination for national positions is only expected in September. — News24

