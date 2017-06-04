Soccer players donate to inmates

Clement Mukwasi, Sports Correspondent

There was joy, ululations and a deafening clap of hands yesterday at the Victoria Falls satellite prison as soccer players from the resort town hung their boots and invaded the facility with all sorts of groceries as part of their social corporate responsibility.

The soccer players drawn from Victoria Falls’ Social Soccer League which consists of 26 teams donated various groceries which included cooking oil, soap, sugar, rice and other goodies with a total value of $300.

Addressing the prisoners and the soccer players, VFSSL chairman Tonderai Mutasa said prison life is for anyone and that society should always pray and help those who are incarcerated.

“Prison can be anyone’s home. We should all try to help those who are in jail no matter what type of offence they committed,” he said.

“We are aware that some of you here are on remand and probably innocent and that others indeed committed offences and you are being corrected. Our presence today at this prison is testimony to the fact that you are all welcome home after you have finished serving your sentences.”

The acting officer in charge of the prison Assistant Principal Correctional officer Munyaradzi Shoniwa said the gesture shown by the athletes could not have come at a better time than now as the general situation at the prison requires the cooperation of society.

The team that comprised managers from all the 26 teams, referees, medics and coaches was treated to music and dance by the prison choir much to their delight.