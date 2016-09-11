Spies in camps. . . Former players haunt Bosso, DeMbare

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE presence of former players in each of the two teams could be the decisive factor in the potentially captivating Castle Lager Premier Soccer League battle between Highlanders and Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Dynamos have as many as six ex-Highlanders players in their side. These are Jacob Muzokomba, Stephen Alimenda, Masimba Mambare, Takunda Sadiki, Marshal Machazani and Valentine Ndaba. Muzokomba spent some unfruitful years at Highlanders, the same with Sadiki who did not even play any league match at the Bulawayo club. Machazani was part of the Methembe Ndlovu team which landed the last championship for Bosso in 2006. Mambare and Ndaba had endeared themselves with the Bosso fans until they decided to head off to the capital where their careers seem to have gone backwards which makes them have a point to prove this afternoon while DeMbare captain Alimenda was a stalwart at Highlanders until he was sold to Caps United.

Highlanders have two of their strikers Kasimero Chimbadzwa and Nhlanhla Ndlovu with inside knowledge of the system at Dynamos. Chimbadzwa, a bustling forward spent some time at DeMbare last season before he joined Highlanders at the beginning of this season. Ndlovu spent a few weeks on trials at Dynamos this year while turning out for Division One Amagagasi before Bosso decided to recall him and extend his contract since he was their player.

However, Dynamos coach Lloyd “Samaita” Mutasa believes a lot of things have changed at both sides since the players were there, adding that nonetheless, the players should have something to prove playing against their former teams.

“Much has changed then, we talk in the sense of the personnel, the coaches have changed, playing against a team that you once played for you always want to prove a point,’’ said Mutasa.

The former Dynamos midfielder is convinced that they have played their role as the technical team in gearing up the players for the biggest fixture in Zimbabwean club football. He vowed that since Bosso went to Harare and took maximum points over DeMbare, they want to do the same in Bulawayo.

“We played our part as a technical team, we really prepared well for this encounter knowing that Highlanders came and took three points from us, we cannot allow them to take three points at Barbourfields. We know the kind of team we are going to face, we have done ourselves a favour by preparing well. We are okay as a team, everyone who will be fielded on Sunday will carry our flag,’’ said Mutasa.

On the injury front, the Dynamos gaffer disclosed that defender Elisha Muroiwa was expected to undergo a late fitness test before the team took the trip to Bulawayo while another backline player Sydney Linyama is still walking wounded because of an ankle injury sustained a month ago which has prevented him from training.

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay described their last remaining fixtures as cup finals because they have to pick up maximum points in order to keep up the pressure on FC Platinum and Caps United. Last Sunday, Highlanders came from behind to overpower Border Strikers 2-1 in Beitbridge.

“Every game is now a cup final for us that means we cannot make a mistake because if you make mistakes and the top teams are winning it means the gap widens,’’ said Akbay.

The Dutchman became the first Highlanders coach to secure three points from Dynamos for the first time since 2006 when he recorded a 2-0 victory at Rufaro Stadium in May, the goals on that day coming from Bruce Kangwa and Prince Dube. He is on the verge of also becoming the first Bosso mentor to snatch six points from Dynamos since Methembe Ndlovu did so in 2006.

Despite landing the championship not part of his mandate for his maiden season at Bosso, Akbay is now gunning for the top prize with eight games remaining.

“We have six points between first and third, we can get 24 points maximum, that means everything is now possible, you see also the top teams they not winning all their games, if they were doing so they would be 12 points ahead , for everybody it’s now wide open for the championship its also for us,’’ Akbay said.

Bosso hold the edge heading into the fixture as they won their last two matches where they scored four goals and only conceded one. DeMbare on the other hand have only secured four points from their previous two matches, a 0-0 draw with Ngezi Platinum followed up by 1-0 victory over Chapungu.

Highlanders have goalkeeper Prosper Matutu as well as right back Benson Phiri sidelined by injury with the rest of the players fit and ready for DeMbare. Ariel Sibanda looks set to get the nod ahead of Njabulo Nyoni in goals. Skipper Felix Chindungwe who had been relegated to the bench in previous matches started in the absence of Erick Mudzingwa who was suspended last Sunday. It is to be seen if Akbay has a role for Chindungwe in the starting line-up seeing that Tendai Ndlovu and Peter Muduhwa have stood firm in the heart of the Bosso defence. Honest Moyo and Tendai Ngulube are sure to be deployed to shut down the Dynamos raids from the wings.

It is in the middle of the park where the battle will be won or lost for either side. Mudzingwa, Simon Munawa, King Nadolo, Rahman Kutsanzira, Douglas Sibanda, Allan Gahadzikwa, Brian Banda and Adrian Silla are the options for Akbay in a ploy to deal with the threat posed by Alimenda, Dominic Mukandi, Wisdom Mutasa, Denver Mukamba, Tinashe Chipunza, Ndaba as well as Mambare.

Gahadzikwa has made a massive difference since joining Highlanders as a free agent during the mid-season transfer window.

The 2011 Soccer Star of the Year second runner-up got huge praises from the Bosso fans for his display against Border Strikers who have quickly nicknamed him “Gabhalesinkwa”, the same way they gave Mambare the moniker “Mandla Mampala” during the two seasons that he dazzled them with his brilliance.

Veteran striker Ralph Matema, scorer of the Bosso equaliser last Sunday after coming in as a substitute is a player who knows well how it feels like to beat Dynamos at Emagumeni as he was part of the conquering Highlanders team of 2006. Akbay is sure to give the much younger pairing of Dube and Nhlanhla Ndlovu a start with Matema most likely to be introduced later.

Speedy Gabriel Nyoni could also have a role to play in the biggest game in Zimbabwean club football together with Chimbadzwa.

Whoever Akbay goes for upfront, they will have to be at their best to get past a compact Dynamos defence made up of Machazani, Ocean Mushure, Obey Mwerahari and Godknows Murwira. Warriors goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva is certain to be in goals after missing last Sunday’s win over Chapungu due to national team commitments.

Roderick Mutuma has not seen much game time for Dynamos this season but he is a player who really loves to embarrass Highlanders in front of their own fans and Lloyd Mutasa might be swayed by that in giving the so called bad boy a start.

Mutuma’s last game against Bosso at Barbourfields ended with him being sent off for kicking Matema in an off the ball incident.

In other matches lined up for this afternoon, title chasing Caps United clash with defending champions Chicken at the National Sports Stadium, Hwange meet ZPC Kariba at the Colliery while Mutare City Rovers entertain Triangle at Sakubva.

