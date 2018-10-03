Steyn, Tahir seal series win for Proteas over awful Zimbabwe

Mehluli Sibanda in Bloemfontein, South Africa

South Africa 198 (Steyn 60, Markram 35, Chatara 3/42, Jarvis 2/26, Tiripano 2/37) beat Zimbabwe 78 (Masakadza 27, Tahir 6/24, Steyn 2/19) by 120 runs

LESS than a week after being bowled for 117, which was their lowest ever score in One Day Internationals against South Africa, an appalling batting display saw Zimbabwe cleaned out for 78, their worst ever score in ODIs to lose the second ODI by 120 runs at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

The defeat saw South Africa, who won the first ODI in Kimberly by five wickets last Sunday claim the three-match contest with one match to play at Boland Park in Paarl on Saturday.

Veteran Dale Steyn, playing his first ODI in nearly two years was the star performer for South Africa, top scoring with 60 runs, his highest score in this format of the game to dig the Proteas out of a tricky situation and post 198 runs. This was after they had won the toss and opted to bat. Steyn and leg spinner Imran Tahir then tore apart the Zimbabwean batting order. Tahir picking up six wickets while Steyn put up a fiery bowling display to see Zimbabwe bundled out in 24 overs.

Steyn Andile Phehlukwayo put on a record eighth wicket partnership of 75 runs to dig South Africa out of a hole from 101 for seven to a respectable total which they comfortable defended.

A fiery bowling spell saw Steyn pick up two wickets while Tahir ended with six for 24 to record his third five wicket haul.

The Zimbabwean bowlers had done a magnificent job in bowling out the South Africans for less than 200. Pace bowler Tendai Chatara picked up three wickets, there were two each for fellow seamers, Kyle Jarvis, Donald Tiripano and leg spinner Brandon Mavuta.

Requiring just four runs an over, the Zimbabwean batsmen just capitulated as they could not handle the South African bowling attack. Skipper Hamilton Masakadza top scored with 27 runs in his 200th ODI with the Chevrons blown away in 24 overs.

