Streak happy with national team

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

IT has been just over a month since former Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak was handed the task of coaching the country’s national team and is he is satisfied with the progress his side has shown so far.

Streak was unveiled as national team coach on 11 October as a replacement for Australian Davenell Whatmore who was sacked for poor results at the end of May. South African Makhaya Ntini, initially engaged to look after the bowlers had been acting head coach since Whatmore was sacked.

Streak has presided over the two Tests against Sri Lanka played at Harare Sports Club, a contest Zimbabwe lost 2-0 and the triangular One Day International series featuring the Asians and West Indies whose final is at Queens Sports Club today. In an interview last week, Streak expressed satisfaction with the direction the team is taking.

“I am happy with the progress that’s been made, in coaching terms it’s a short time, obviously taking over in the middle of a series is hard to do the specific work that I need done but I have been very happy with the attitude of the boys and the commitment and the fight they have shown through in the Test series and the beginning of the One Day series.

“If the trend continues with the way it is I think I am happy with the way I see things going but it is a tip of the iceberg there is still a lot of hard work still to be done, I am very pleased with the progress that’s been made so far,’’ said Streak.

On whether his philosophy and approach to the game was now being displayed by his lads, Streak believes the energy and commitment shown by the team especially in the tied ODI against West Indies last Saturday were some of the changes that are now visible since he took over.

“Hopefully some of them, I certainly hope people can see the energy and the commitment I think that one day game the other day showed the fight that Zimbabweans have and have been known for, that was something that made me proud and I was really happy with the effort the boys showed and it was really good that they stayed in the fight even when West Indies looked like they were going to win it easily’,’’ Streak said.

Asked about the youngsters that are coming through the national team ranks, pace bowler Carl Mumba as well as top order batsman Tarisai Musakanda, Streak said the two will get plenty opportunities to prove that they have what it takes to excel at international level.

He pointed out that one of the things he aimed for when he was appointed was to create stiff competition for places in the team where players push each other. On Musakanda, who top scored for Zimbabwe with 36 runs in the triangular series final, Streak feels the youngster has a bright future ahead.

“They are going to get plenty of opportunities, hopefully they can start pushing for places as well its healthy to have that competition, it is one of the things I said I want to create that competition within the team, a succession plan where there are people pushing each other for positions when you have that progress happens because people know that they can’t sit back and relax. They have to keep raising the bar and getting better all the time.

He (Musakanda) is still young when he gets the opportunity he will get a good run of games to show what he is capable of doing, when his time comes he will get a good go, we will unleash him soon I have been impressed by his work ethic, around the senior players he has been good and he is keen to learn and I think he has a good future if he keeps going the way he has shown what he is capable of doing now,’’ Streak said.

On whether old horses like Hamilton Masakadza and Vusumuzi Sibanda still have a future in the national team, Streak made it clear that the veterans have to continue performing for them to get looked at for selection.

“Obviously they have to continue to perform they have been given a lot of opportunities, there is a high expectation of them given the experience, we need them just to put their hands up and really perform for the team as most senior players in other countries are expected to do,’’ Streak said.

While Streak is optimistic about the future, Zimbabwe do not have any confirmed assignments according to the International Cricket Council Future Tours Programme until they travel to Sri Lanka in June next year which is likely to affect his team’s rhythm.

However, Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said they will organise biliteral tours before their visit to Sri Lanka to give the national team players some game time.

